At the weekend, Wired magazine doxed some of the young people who are working for the new Department of Government Efficiency:

The author of the piece called them Musk’s lackeys’, and really didn’t like the fact that they were young men—”WIRED has identified six young men—all apparently between the ages of 19 and 24”. The author seems to have a thing about young men:

The reality is that the woke establishment of midwitocrats is panicking that their gravy train is about to end. So far, ‘youth’ and ‘men’ are the best smears they have against those who might very well end their cushy jobs once the current corrupt system is destroyed or at least drastically reduced in size.

In Big Government, a lot of noise is used to create the illusion of useful work, but these ‘young men’ have the skills to find the patterns in the noise. For example, one of the young people doxed was Luke Farritor:

Employing a few more dozen Luke Farritors could possibly save hundreds of billions of dollars.

However, knowing how crazy some of the woke midwitocrats can be, I am concerned for the safety of Luke and his colleagues. They will need 24/7 security until the Midwitocratic Paradigm is destroyed.

