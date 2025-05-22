I remember, not too long ago, that everything that came out of the mouths of US government ‘health authorities’ was sacred on YouTube. These days, even if you are the head of the most significant “health authority” in the world (responsible for more medical funding than anyone else), you are not good enough for YouTube:

Yes, don’t listen to this US HHS Secretary, ‘learn how experts define health sources’:

At YouTube, we’re committed to connecting you with health content from authoritative and trustworthy sources to help you stay informed and live your healthiest life. We’ve developed several features to give you more context on the health content you find on YouTube. We use principles developed by experts convened by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS) to inform which channels are eligible for these health features.

So, don’t listen to the US government these days because it pulled the WHO funding. Listen instead to the WHO's " experts,” i.e., those influenced by Gates’ $531 million payment to the WHO.

