One allegation raised in the letter is the Schwab family’s use of Villa Mundi, a luxury property purchased before the pandemic by the Forum, next to the organization’s headquarters in Geneva.

The whistleblower letter maintains that Hilde Schwab maintains tight control over use of the building and that portions of the property are understood to be reserved for private family access; the Schwabs deny the claim. The letter says the Forum paid about $30 million to purchase the property and another roughly $20 million to renovate it.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” he said in the statement.

The board appointed Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former Nestlé CEO, as the interim chairman.

