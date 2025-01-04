A few days ago, I shared my concern that the next PM of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, had released a 12-minute film criticizing the terrible policies of the Trudeau government yet made no mention of jab mandates or lockdowns.

Well, now Jordan “Just take the damn vaccine” Peterson—to be fair, he’s repented since the days of peak-scamdemic—has interviewed Poilievre, and the video was posted yesterday. The interview lasted 101 minutes, so he was able to speak at length about how jab mandates and lockdowns were outrageous authoritarian policies that caused immense physical and mental harm and damaged the very fabric of Canadian society. Sorry, that was just my imagination running riot. The Peterson-Poilievre production did not mention the most totalitarian policies in Canadian history. Strange, right?

Watch it for yourself, just in case I fell asleep and missed the most important bits about banning jab mandates, lockdowns, the Censorship-Industrial Complex, and the forever/proxy wars of the Military-Industrial Complex:

For those who haven’t got the desire to watch the interview, here are some main points for you to scan:

Housing Affordability: High housing costs in Canada (e.g., Toronto and Vancouver) are driven by excessive bureaucracy, taxes, and development fees.

"In Vancouver, more money goes to bureaucrats than goes to the Carpenters, electricians, and plumbers who build the place. And to add insult to injury, tradespeople who build homes can't afford to live in them." (41:53)

"Young people say, ‘I went through, I got an education, I work non-stop, and I have made the calculation that there is no mathematical path for me to own a house.’" (19:12)

Inflation: Inflation is an immoral tax disproportionately harming savers, the poor, and the working class.

"Inflation is the single most immoral tax for so many reasons. One, it takes from savers and people who are trying to be responsible, thus making it impossible to be responsible... The poorest people cannot put their money into inflation-proof assets like gold and real estate and fancy watches and art collections... It's a silent thief that takes from the poor, gives to the richest people, and destroys the working class." (37:30)

Government Deficit and Debt: The federal deficit is unsustainable and fueled by excessive spending and money printing.

"The deficit right now is $62 billion... Deficits increase the money supply, central banks effectively facilitate that increase, and that causes inflation." (38:49)

Reduction of Bureaucracy: The need to cut government bureaucracy, foreign aid, corporate welfare, and consultant spending.

"We're going to cut bureaucracy, cut the consultants, cut foreign aid, cut back on corporate welfare to large corporations. We're going to use the savings to bring down the deficit and taxes." (1:14:30)

Energy: Canada should leverage its abundant energy resources (oil, natural gas, uranium, hydro) to become an energy superpower.

"We have the third biggest supply of oil, the fifth biggest supply of natural gas, the biggest supply of uranium, and four coasts to tidewater. We should be an energy superpower." (42:45)

Bureaucratic Delays: Development fees and permit delays are driving housing unaffordability.

Time is money. The delays in getting the permit, the development charges, the consultants, lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists that the developer has to hire... these costs drive up housing prices." (41:41)

Tax Relief for Homebuyers: He promises to remove GST from new home construction to reduce costs.

"I'm going to take the federal GST off new homes under a certain limit and encourage the provinces to do the same." (42:26)

Repeat Offenders: He advocates for stronger measures to keep repeat violent offenders in jail.

"Habitual offenders will not get out of jail anymore. 1% of the criminals commit 65% of the crimes. The best predictor of offense in the future is repeat offense in the past." (1:29:41)

On the Failure of Current Crime Policies:

"In Vancouver, they had to arrest the same 40 offenders 6,000 times in one year." (1:30:05)

On the Need for Tougher Justice Policies:

"We will have the biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history . Habitual offenders will not get out of jail anymore." (1:29:35)

On Public Safety:

"Middle-aged people who already have kids are terrified of the dangers in the streets. Our streets are just being overtaken by drugs and gangsterism and other dangers." (20:15

Judicial Accountability: He emphasizes the importance of meaningful consequences for criminal offences.

"Even if you have a probability of conviction, there's a certainty that there won't be any real penalty right now. That's not a real conviction." (1:30:48)

Responsible Immigration Policies: He supports returning to Canada’s historically successful immigration system.

"Canada historically had a very effective immigration policy—the best in the world. Even in the United States, both Democrats and Republicans used to say they wanted to replicate our system." (1:31:13)

Integration Focus: He says immigrants should be encouraged to prioritize a shared Canadian identity and values.

"When they get here, they are Canadian first. Leave the hyphens. We don't need to be a hyphenated society." (1:32:55)

Fraud Prevention: He plans to address fraud within temporary foreign worker and international student programs.

We have to end the fraud in the international student and temporary foreign worker program." (1:31:06)

Housing and Immigration Balance: He states the obvious: immigration levels must align with Canada’s housing and infrastructure capacity.

"Everyone now admits that this was a calamity for housing, the job market, and our healthcare system." (53:30)

Rejecting Woke Ideology: He criticizes wokeism as divisive and harmful to national unity.

"Wokeism seeks to divide people into these different groups and subgroups, and we see the results in a 250% increase in hate crimes." (1:34:54)

Canadian Values: He promotes a unifying Canadian identity rather than fragmented, hyphenated multiculturalism.

"Celebrate what we have in common rather than obsessing about what divides us." (1:34:03)

Intergenerational Compact: He seeks to restore opportunities for young Canadians to buy homes, start families, and build prosperous lives.

"Young people feel like they've done absolutely everything right, and their lives are trapped... There is no mathematical path for them to own a house." (19:06)

Entrepreneurial Spirit: He encourages young people to start businesses, innovate, and invest in Canada.

"Young people are saying, I want to start a business, invent something, create things, and hire others." (23:36)

Economic Freedom: He advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulatory burdens to incentivize economic growth.

"Let's make this the most attractive place in the world to do business. Let's cut taxes and remove regulatory barriers." (1:27:12)

End the Culture of Overspending: He proposes fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability in government spending.

"The federal government spent $66,000 of your family's money last year going over their budget." (50:14)

Focus on Practical Governance: He rejects grand utopian visions in favour of practical, local improvements to Canadians' lives.

"I think people are sick and tired of grandiosity. There's something grand about a family sharing memories on a road trip." (10:28)

Decentralization: He plans to reduce federal overreach and empower provinces and municipalities.

"I said to the premiers, you need to be ready to reform approval laws so we can get resource projects going immediately." (1:21:03)

US-Canada Relations: He acknowledges the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States while ensuring Canadian interests are protected.

"We occupy the same continent, so it would probably be best if we got along swimmingly." (1:40:53)

"We live next to the biggest military and economic superpower the world has ever seen... We have a massive opportunity to strengthen our economy through smart partnerships with the United States." (24:29)

Competitiveness with the US: He advocates for making Canada as business-friendly and economically competitive as the US.

"Why don't we make this the most attractive place for these brilliant minds to come out of these schools and build it here and keep it here?" (1:28:22)

"We need to bring hundreds of billions of dollars of investment back to Canada and make this the best place in the world to do business." (1:27:52)

“From 2015 to present, there's been a net outflow of a half a trillion dollars measured in USD from Canada to the US. That's 700ish billion in Canadian dollars, which is the equivalent of about a quarter of our economy that has just left." (1:25:03)

Consistency: He emphasizes his long-standing commitment to principles of personal freedom, smaller government, and economic liberty.

"When I was 20, I wrote an essay titled 'Building Canada on Freedom.' The entire piece was about making the government small and maximizing personal freedom. That’s basically what I’m doing now." (14:02)

"I've been saying precisely the same thing the entire time. Even in my leadership launch speech, I had the same language I used 22 or 23 years earlier." (14:08)

On Rejecting Division and Embracing Unity:

"We need to celebrate what we have in common rather than obsessing about what divides us. Focusing on the shared values that make us all Canadian." (1:34:03)

Unfortunately, in this interview, Poilievre fails to articulate exactly what these “shared values that make us all Canadian” are (perhaps he has done so elsewhere). A bigger question is whether the millions of immigrants, especially those who arrived in recent years from very different cultures, genuinely share many values with those who have been here for generations. This question must be addressed as the accelerated mass immigration of the past few years has brought the pressure cooker to bursting point in some places. That said, if Poilievre can achieve an economic miracle, much of that pressure will be released. Unlike the UK, for example, we have the space to breathe and keep conflicting cultures at arm’s length until someone can truly unify the people. I’ll talk more about the UK in a future article. I’ll probably also address the Musk-Maga H1BI situation too, if my readers want some more of my dark satire.

So, which part of the interview did Trudeau’s party decide to attack?

That’s right, one of the sponsors of the interview wants to help save babies from abortion. What a wicked thing to do, right? What does the sponsor, PreBorn do exactly?

PreBorn! is a dedicated non-profit, pro-life organization that supports life-affirming Pregnancy Clinics in their mission to reach women considering abortion, particularly in areas with high abortion rates. This is achieved through digital marketing strategies that are designed to connect with these women, offering them free ultrasounds and support, as well as providing Pregnancy Clinics with vital grants for state-of-the-art ultrasound machines, evangelism training, and additional resources. All services provided to expectant mothers within the PreBorn! Pregnancy Network are offered at no cost, emphasizing our commitment to life. All that PreBorn! does is motivated by a desire to see the gospel of Jesus Christ advanced and God glorified.

It seems Trudeau wants the uninformed and promiscuous masses to believe they won’t be able to access the abortions they rely on in a Poilievre-led Canada. Presumably, they hope that appealing to an anything-goes attitude—sexually and otherwise—will keep them in power. The irony is that Poilievre is more of a libertarian than a traditional conservative. He will not ban abortions or even change abortion laws.

Canadian women can technically get an abortion at any stage of pregnancy. In practice, we are told that most are less than 24 weeks old.

18 weeks:

Many babies have survived pre-term delivery at 23 weeks.

Rather than restrict abortion to exceptional cases—such as rape, a mother's life being at risk, or when the fetus lacks a brain or nervous system—few Canadian politicians dare to challenge the woke mantra of “my body, my choice.” This remains true even though the baby (see photograph above) is clearly a distinct body from the mother.

This person doesn’t seem to think so:

We don’t know exactly how many Canadian babies are aborted each year; the killings that are reported amount to about 100,000.

Anyway, the message for anyone wanting to do politics in Canada:

1 - Try not to mention the jabs or policies for the next scamdemic.

2 - Don’t restrict abortions.

3 - Get with the agenda of the Military-Industrial Complex on forever wars. As long as it’s foreign kids that are dying—with our bombs and bullets—few seem to care.

Trudeau, before becoming PM:

Despite my reservations and criticisms, I will be voting for Poilievre. I really don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that the lunatics now “leading” the nation are destroying it fast. At this point, anyone with half the right policies who can win the election is better than Trudeau.

As Poilievre states in the interview, we should be the richest country on Earth, yet our young people can’t even afford their own homes, and millions rely on food banks. The primary obstacle holding us back is poor leadership that enables and encourages extreme ideologies, authoritarian policies, and a bloated midwitocratic bureaucracy. I have no doubt that Poilievre will bring greater prosperity to Canadians. Okay, that’s a pretty low bar I’ve set—considering it can’t get much worse—but it’s a start.

We just have to hold Poilievre to his previous promises not to take our jobs for refusing the jab, and then anything is possible, I guess.

We should be the richest country in the world, and people increasingly know that. They know that if we make the right, albeit difficult, political decisions, they will once again be able to do as their parents did: get a house, start a family, and live in a safe neighbourhood." Pierre Poilievre (21:22)

Share

Further reading: