TLDR: A U.S. Federal Court has ruled that water fluoridation at the current recommended level of 0.7 mg/L poses an "unreasonable risk of injury to health" under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The plaintiffs presented evidence, including studies from the National Toxicology Program, showing fluoride exposure during pregnancy is linked to lower IQ in children, with risks observed even at levels lower than 1.5 mg/L. The court emphasized that the EPA must take regulatory action due to fluoride's potential harm, particularly to vulnerable populations like pregnant women and children, with current fluoride levels exceeding safe thresholds.

Some good news from September 24, 2024:

Flouride Federal Ruling 1.09MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Plaintiffs have proven, by a preponderance of the evidence, that water fluoridation at the level of 0.7 mg/L – the prescribed optimal level of fluoridation in the United States – presents an “unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment, without consideration of costs or other non-risk factors, including an unreasonable risk to a potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulation under the conditions of use.” 15 U.S.C. § 2620(b)(4)(B)(ii).

There is little dispute in this suit as to whether fluoride poses a hazard to human health. Indeed, EPA’s own expert agrees that fluoride is hazardous at some level of exposure. And ample evidence establishes that a mother’s exposure to fluoride during pregnancy is associated with IQ decrements in her offspring. The United States National Toxicology Program (“NTP”) – the federal agency regarded as experts in toxicity – undertook a systematic review of all available literature near the time of publication considering whether fluoride poses cognitive harm, reviewing 72 human epidemiological studies considering this question. The NTP concluded that fluoride is indeed associated with reduced IQ in children, at least at exposure levels at or above 1.5 mg/L (i.e., “higher” exposure levels). And notwithstanding inherent difficulties in observing effects at lower exposure levels, explained in further detail below, scientists have observed a statistically significant association between fluoride and adverse effects in children even at such “lower” exposure levels (less than 1.5 mg/L).

To this end, as mentioned previously, the NTP compiled and analyzed all relevant studies it could find and concluded that, at least at dosages of 1.5 mg/L or higher, fluoride is associated with reduced IQ in children. Subsequently, toxicology experts endeavored to put a finer point on the impact of fluoride on children’s IQ at “lower” exposure levels, i.e., those below 1.5 mg/L, and conducted a pooled benchmark dose analysis to define the precise hazard level of fluoride. For reasons described below, this pooled benchmark dose analysis benefited from increased statistical power relative to the NTP’s assessment due to its methodology (i.e., the benchmark dose analysis used individualized, continuous data, while the NTP assessment did not, due to quantity and variety of studies the NTP reviewed in that assessment). The pooled benchmark dose analysis concluded that a 1-point drop in IQ of a child is to be expected for each 0.28 mg/L of fluoride in a pregnant mother’s urine. This is highly concerning, because maternal urinary fluoride levels for pregnant mothers in the United States range from 0.8 mg/L at the median and 1.89 mg/L depending upon the degree of exposure. Not only is there an insufficient margin between the hazard level and these exposure levels, for many, the exposure levels exceed the hazard level of 0.28 mg/L.

Even if urinary fluoride were not the appropriate metric in assessing health risk, or even if the toxicologically determined hazard level of 0.28 mg/L were deemed insufficiently substantiated, evidence in the record still establishes with little doubt that fluoridated drinking water presents a risk of injury to health. Using a highly conservative estimate of the hazard level of 4 mg/L measured in drinking water fluoride (well above the 1.5 mg/L identified as hazardous to children by the NTP) based on the consistent and repeated observation of adverse effects summarized in the NTP’s assessment, a risk is present. There is little dispute that there is a statistically significant association between IQ decrements in children and fluoride concentration levels at 4 mg/L.

The EPA’s default margin of error requires a factor of 10 between the hazard level and exposure level due to variability in human sensitivities. Put differently, only an exposure that is below 1/10th of the hazard level would be deemed safe under Amended TSCA, given the margin of error required. Here, an even greater margin (100x) is owed because the methodology (which yields the 4 mg/L hazard level) uses the lowest observed adverse effect level (“LOAEL”); this methodology adds an additional level of uncertainty (and hence the application of a 100x rather than 10x margin). But even if only the default 10x margin is required, the safe level of fluoride exposure would be 0.4 mg/L (4 mg/L (hazard level) divided by 10). The “optimal” water fluoridation level in the United States of 0.7 mg/L is nearly double that safe level of 0.4 mg/L for pregnant women and their offspring.

In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States. And this risk is unreasonable under Amended TSCA. Reduced IQ poses serious harm. Studies have linked IQ decrements of even one or two points to e.g., reduced educational attainment, employment status, productivity, and earned wages. Indeed, the EPA recognizes that reduction of IQ poses a serious community health issue. Moreover, highly susceptible populations are impacted, including over two million pregnant women and babies, a number far exceeding population size the EPA has looked to in determining whether regulatory action was warranted in other risk evaluations (i.e., 500 people or less). Thus, the Court finds Plaintiffs have met their burden in establishing, by a preponderance of the evidence, that community water fluoridation at 0.7 mg/L presents an unreasonable risk of injury to health under Amended TSCA and that the EPA is thus obliged to take regulatory action in response.

Will our governments now remove fluoride from drinking water, or are they unconcerned about the impact on our IQs?

What is the advantage to a collectivist authoritarian state of children who have had their minds dulled? This study might provide a clue:

Reference: Lucito, L.J. (1964) ‘Independence-Conformity Behavior as a Function of Intellect: Bright and Dull Children’, Exceptional children , 31(1), pp. 5–14. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1177/001440296403100102.

The study’s conclusion:

The bright children as a group were significantly less conforming to their peers than the dull children in the total independence-conformity situation. The bright children as a group were significantly less conforming to their peers than the dull children on both difficult (ambiguous) and easy (non-ambiguous) tasks. The similarity between the extent of conformity exhibited by the dull group on the two levels of task difficulty (ambiguous and non-ambiguous) was significantly greater than that exhibited by the bright group.

After our experiences with the collectivist authoritarians over the past few years, it is hard not to think that this is all deliberate, and that a compliant population will be required for future initiatives; however, at the very least, given the evidence about fluoride from studies over many years now, I think we can safely say that the elites really don’t care if the children of the plebs (those without home drinking water filters etc.) are ‘dull’. Indeed, the plebs are more likely to conform to the mandates of the elites if they are in a stupefied condition. That, or the people ruling us are incompetent fools who will lead us to extinction. Or, I’m just a “crazy conspiracy theorist”…What do you think?

Share

Further reading: