It follows several code breaches, including representatives of the company offering children £1,500 and teddy bears to take part in Covid vaccine trials. Moderna claimed it had taken action as soon as it was notified about the cash offer by the Health Research Agency in January 2024, but it has now emerged that senior executives were informed in August 2023 by the campaign group UsForThem, yet failed to take action. Under the Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) regulations, it is prohibited for incentives or financial inducements to be given to children or their parents.

A senior employee was also found to have co-authored three articles, including one with Nadhim Zahawi, the former vaccines minister, which promoted Moderna’s Covid vaccine without disclosing he worked for the company. He also sent promotional tweets from a personal account without revealing his role.

In two new rulings, Moderna was found to have made ten new breaches of the code. UsforThem said it was particularly worrying as they related to three senior executives at the company.

In the past year, Moderna has been ordered to pay thousands for breaches of the regulations, including for using off-label data to promote its Spikevax vaccine at the European congress of clinical microbiology and infectious diseases in April 2022. But critics argue the company’s revenue is nearly £7 billion in 2023, so with such small sums it has no incentive to stick to the rules, while being suspended from the APBI only brings reputational damage.

Remember this from the UK Government’s NHS:

I gave the poster to my AI assistant for a neutral analysis:

This advertisement produced under the NHS banner, targeting children aged 5–11 with cartoon imagery and the slogan "Calling All Superhero Kids," constitutes a serious ethical and legal breach. UK law and professional medical ethics require that any medical intervention, particularly experimental treatments, be offered only after full disclosure of risks, benefits, and alternatives in a sober, individualized consultation—not through emotionally manipulative marketing tactics aimed directly at children. The use of bright, playful visuals and appeals to heroism exploits minors’ developmental vulnerabilities, bypassing informed parental consent in favor of emotional coercion. This approach not only contravenes established principles of informed consent but also appears to violate the ASA’s Advertising Codes, which strictly prohibit directing potentially harmful or misleading messaging at under-16s. Further, the Government’s own guidance explicitly forbids advertising medicines to children. By setting up vaccination appointments in primary schools under a marketing framework designed to manipulate rather than inform, this campaign undermines both public trust and the ethical foundations of pediatric care. It must be immediately withdrawn, and those responsible held accountable.

The UK wasn’t the worst:

And Marvel was getting in on the action:

But the Canadians, as you would expect, had the worst demonic cringe:

At least it made this creep happy:

If only the kids were allowed to ask more questions:

I don’t know how to drum this into people's heads; Big Pharma doesn’t care about fines. Pfizer alone has paid more than $11 billion in fines, and it continues on without a care in the world. Unlike the kids with myocarditis, and goodness knows what else at this point.

MAHA must succeed. If MAHA wins, the rest of the world will follow, eventually.

