Share this postWill Bitcoin NFTs Revolutionize Intellectual Property Rights, and Incentivize New Creativity and Invention?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill Bitcoin NFTs Revolutionize Intellectual Property Rights, and Incentivize New Creativity and Invention?Bitcoin Taproot NFTs Are Annoying Purists, but They May Prove to Be One of Its Strongest ElementsMathew AldredFeb 20, 2023∙ Paid5Share this postWill Bitcoin NFTs Revolutionize Intellectual Property Rights, and Incentivize New Creativity and Invention?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in