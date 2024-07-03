From Wikileaks yesterday:

Verified document from Israeli Ministry of Intelligence in October 2023 suggests forced displacement of Gaza civilians to Egypt would "yield positive and long term strategic results". The advisory document envisions a three stage process including the establishment of tent cities in Sinai and opening of humanitarian corridor, followed by construction of cities in northern Sinai from which there would be no return.

This should not be news to anyone. These documents were published by Israeli +972 Magazine last October:

The document proposes promoting a campaign targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza that will “motivate them to accept this plan” and lead them to give up their land. “The messages should revolve around the loss of land, making it clear that there is no hope of returning to the territories Israel will soon occupy, whether or not that is true. The image needs to be, ‘Allah made sure you lose this land because of Hamas’ leadership — there is no choice but to move to another place with the assistance of your Muslim brothers,’” the document reads.

Those who follow Israeli politics will know that Netanyahu’s party supports ethnic cleansing. As the article continues, for example:

Last week, the Misgav Institute, a right-wing think tank headed by Meir Ben-Shabbat, a close associate of Prime Minister Netanyahu and a former head of Israel’s National Security Council, published a position paper that similarly called for the forced transfer of Gaza’s population to the Sinai. The institute recently deleted the post from Twitter and from its website after drawing strong international censure.

Netanyahu himself gave the game away when he called Palestinians the tribe of Amalek, who God ordered to be wiped out. Whenever people start invoking ancient sacred scripture in warfare you just know it won’t end well.

