Yes, it’s wicked:

Toy manufacturer Mattel has apologized for a misprint that appeared on the packaging of its line of “Wicked” dolls and listed an address for an adult website.

A “misprint”?

And who is this Ariana Grande, the star of the movie “Wicked”? Well, she’s the one who was pushing the toxic jabs hard with this abomination:

Apparently, she’s a role model for kids aged 8 to 18, who call themselves Arianators:

The role model:

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't …All girls wanna be like that….Bad girls underneath like that…

Sounds like the kind of thing you might find on that bad Mattel link. Bad girls are today’s role models, according to Hollywood, the music industry, and the other degenerates that create much of today’s entertainment. But I wouldn’t expect anything different from someone whose role model was Kamala:

Incidentally, the movie appears to be one of those dreadful prequels that Hollywood produces to woke-ify classics, in this case, The Wizard of Oz. According to its Wikipedia page, the 'Wicked Witch' was bullied as a child...

What kind of society do you get when you normalise “bad girls” and excuse evil? Well, pretty much what we have today, and maybe that’s how many people like it.

