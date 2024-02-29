Share this postWhy Did the New York Times Employ an Israeli Intelligence Genocider to Write a ”Mass Rape” Story?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy Did the New York Times Employ an Israeli Intelligence Genocider to Write a ”Mass Rape” Story?This doesn't happen by accident.Mathew AldredFeb 29, 2024∙ Paid6Share this postWhy Did the New York Times Employ an Israeli Intelligence Genocider to Write a ”Mass Rape” Story?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in