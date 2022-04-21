Share this postWhy Did So Many Trust Big Pharma?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy Did So Many Trust Big Pharma?Until 2020, Stories From Big Pharma Tended to Horrify People, so How Did the CEOs of Big Pharma Suddenly Become the Saintly Trusted “Miracle” Workers? Mathew AldredApr 21, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postWhy Did So Many Trust Big Pharma?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in