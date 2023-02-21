Share this postWhy Did Pfizer Really Make This Statement?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy Did Pfizer Really Make This Statement?This Statement Is Not About “Directed Evolution”...It’s About Distancing Themselves From Their Own Product (Or at Least the Government's Use of It)Mathew AldredFeb 21, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postWhy Did Pfizer Really Make This Statement?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in