Why Did People Stop Just Trusting the Government?
Because they realized the government lies, again and again.
Why did the people stop trusting the government in 2020/2021? Because the government lied to them, again and again:
Some people are concerned that there is now a loss of trust in the government. I believe this general loss of trust is one of the few good things that has come out of the scamdemic. The government, the corporations, and the elites generally were never trustworthy.
Don’t trust, verify!
That sure is the truth. Assume everything out of the ruling class is a lie to further an agenda unless proven otherwise.
One trust one's Government as far as one can expectorate one's own excrement...
(🤠 'bout as far as I can spit shit).