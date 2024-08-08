A US court has only now allowed this 2015 video to be published:

According to the NYPost:

A pro-life activist investigated for criminal activity by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2015 released undercover footage Tuesday showing Planned Parenthood executives apparently discussing the sale of body parts from late-term fetuses, some of which had been delivered alive and mostly intact. David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), who posed with a colleague as laboratory wholesalers at the National Abortion Federation’s commercial trade show in 2015, videotaped two conversations with Dr. Ann Schutt-Ainé, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, and Tram Nguyen, RN, the branch’s vice president of abortion access.

Also, according to the NYPost:

“What Kamala Harris did was unconstitutional and vindictive,” Cooley told The Post. “It was a selective prosecution for huge donors. “Kamala Harris opened this investigation at the behest of Planned Parenthood and the two AGs that followed her have kept it alive.”

