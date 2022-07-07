Share this postWhy Did Almost Everyone Forget the EU Scientists’ Warning on Jabs and Immunity?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy Did Almost Everyone Forget the EU Scientists’ Warning on Jabs and Immunity?Now Jab Spike Cocktails Every 9 Months Despite Science on Chronic Spike InflammationMathew AldredJul 07, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postWhy Did Almost Everyone Forget the EU Scientists’ Warning on Jabs and Immunity?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in