Last year, the self-described “left winger” or “progressive” Eric Weinstein was asked, “Why are teenage boys becoming more right-wing?” His answer was striking (from 2:15:14):

Transcript:

Why are teenage boys becoming more right-wing? Where else are they going to go? I mean, I had a teenage boy—I still have one, but he’s 18 now—and I watched him get pushed farther and farther right by his school. "You suck. All your instincts are bad. These girls are amazing. Look at you—you’re pathetic. Be less masculine. Be more attractive." You're just barking at them constantly. They’re not moving right; they’re moving out of your stupid way. What have you given them? Nothing. Nothing. One of my son’s friends died recently—by his own hand. I don’t know what kind of pressures he was under, but I watched those kids go through this pressure cooker created by this parasitized, left-wing educational movement. Get away from our sons. Get away from our daughters. It’s not left or right—I don’t have a Republican bone in my body. Just get the crazy people, who don’t understand human development, away from our children. Stop giving our daughters terrible life advice. Let me speak abstractly so we don’t get distracted by stupid stuff. Gender is about reproduction, and it’s paired. There’s nothing you’re going to do that’s as good as the male-female pairing that produces families. Yes, there are tons of problems with it. There are tons of problems with traditional femininity and traditional masculinity. I actually believe that “toxic masculinity” used to mean something before it meant nothing. Right now, we’re allowing our children to be parented by people who should be nowhere near a child. Human development is different—we’re not like wildebeests who come out with the programming to walk on day one.

I agree with much of what Eric says. But I’d push it one step further.

When he says, “Get the crazy people, who don’t understand human development, away from our children,” he’s being generous. Yes, many of these people are incompetent ideologues who’ve been given far too much power over the shaping of young minds. But others? Others know exactly what they’re doing.

These aren’t just misguided educators—they are engineers of ideology. They understand child development, and they use that knowledge to manipulate vulnerability, exploit identity confusion, and erode the natural foundations of human connection. They don’t just fail to nurture healthy boys and girls—they actively sabotage them.

The result? Mass confusion and deep distrust between the sexes. Families fractured before they’ve even begun. A generation of boys made to feel like villains simply for being male.

We saw this dynamic on full display when the UK Prime Minister recently promoted a Netflix drama—a blatant piece of ideological fiction—as a “documentary.” The film pushes the narrative that toxic white masculinity among schoolboys is driving the country’s wave of stabbings. Never mind that the statistics don’t support this—13-year-old white boys are rarely the perpetrators in these violent crimes. Yet the Prime Minister declared it in Parliament and now wants it shown in schools nationwide as mandatory viewing.

The message? That white boys are becoming radicalised, woman-hating thugs—and only state-approved indoctrination can “fix” them. It’s a convenient scapegoat, used to distract from systemic decay and deeper societal failures.

But what happens to the boys who see through it?

Those with enough clarity and resilience to reject the programming are pathologized. They’re branded as radical. Dangerous. Even “extremist.” In truth, they’re simply trying to hold on to something real—something timeless. But here’s the catch: knowing something is wrong isn’t the same as knowing what to do about it. Recognizing the lie doesn’t give you the tools to stay grounded, hopeful, or sane in a society that punishes dissent.

And some young men simply don’t make it through.

As Eric said, one of his son’s friends died by suicide. I’ve seen it too—two young men in my own community have taken their own lives in just the past couple of years. The pressure, the confusion, the silence—it builds. And then it breaks them.

This is why I urge everyone to make a conscious effort to stay connected with young men. Guide them, support them, and help them find their footing in this upside-down world. They need hope. They need to know that the pendulum is beginning to swing back—and that young men with wisdom, courage, strength, humility, and integrity are needed to rebuild.

I’m calling this Part One because I plan to continue exploring these ideas as they evolve. There’s much more to say. And we must also remember that young women are affected by all of this, too—often in ways that are overlooked, misunderstood, or deliberately ignored.

Share