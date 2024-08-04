Who Profits Most From Chaos?
It's divide and conquer 101, with no doubt a little agent provocateur thrown in for good measure. The collectivist authoritarians are rubbing their hands and preparing to level up.
Do you know who profits most from the mobs looting shops and destroying property?
The Great Resetters profit most, because they want to ‘justify’ accelerating their digital panopticon with 24/7/365 surveillance, mandatory digital identification and programmable social credit score money. They love this stuff:
It’s almost like someone was purposely instigating the ‘chaos’.
Incidentally, check out what the social media influencers have been posting about the events in England, and ask yourself: Who are they really working for?
Most of the Mal, Mis & Dis - Information is generated by The Corporatocracy owned MSM and PR. The rest is generated by their controlled "opposition" and so-called Limited Hangouts. Meh. When are the Lynchings of senior Public Health Officials and Bureaucrats? I got popcorn. 😃 oh yeah, and Vengeance. Yeah, I got that...