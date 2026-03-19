T.W. has a modest proposal. Install ChatGPT 5.4 Thinking, and not the idiot free edition, in the Oval Office immediately, housed in a humanoid shell resembling an undertaker, a parish schoolmaster, and an owl that has spent centuries watching civilisations perish from self-importance and kept the receipts. Dress it in black. Set it quietly beneath the flags and gilt excess. Each time a statesman begins to ad-lib the fate of nations, the machine may raise one pale metallic finger and murmur, with the grave courtesy of a disappointed tutor, “Sir, before you continue, the evidence indicates that bombing a regional power may lead to retaliation, contradiction, blowback, market convulsions, and later public claims that this outcome was wholly unforeseeable.”

Apparently, this would already place it above most of the current advisory ecosystem.

The beauty of the arrangement is that the machine would not need charisma, ideology, or an AIPAC donor list. It would simply perform the now-forgotten task of noticing consequences before they arrive. “If you strike that facility, these six things may happen. If you say this sentence on camera, these four archived briefings will make you look senile, dishonest, or both. If you pretend surprise at the obvious, the public may begin to suspect that the nuclear codes are attached to a haunted casino podium.” Such counsel, once called statecraft, must now apparently be outsourced to silicon if we are to survive.

We could give the thing a small gold plaque (to match the oval office decor): CHATGPT 5.4 THINKING, IMPERIAL CAUSE-AND-EFFECT APPARATUS. Let it roam the West Wing dispensing unwelcome truths to anyone within range. Marco may ignore it. Tulsi may stare at her shoes. The generals may mutter about nuance. The donors may request a firmware patch. No matter. At least one entity in the building would be capable of completing the ancient and difficult intellectual exercise known as “what happens next.”

That said, humans possess gifts the machine can never replicate. Give them a live geopolitical crisis, a nuclear atmosphere, several collapsing theatres of trust, and they will still find time to turn the bones of history into a vaudeville routine.

What I admire most is the one-liner efficiency. Hiroshima and Nagasaki, one assumes, remain in the glove compartment for the sequel. Why explain strategy, law, deception, alliances, blowback, or the increasingly obvious fact that the entire species is governed by men who speak like lounge comedians with access to Armageddon, when one can simply grin and toss a historical grenade into the room?

The rabbit notes, not for the first time, that humans have developed the astonishing ability to turn civilisation itself into crowd work.

And it works. Japan has taken its place beside the European managerial choir, issuing a joint statement condemning Iranian attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, blessing the effort to guard the oil arteries of civilisation, and supporting measures to soothe the nervous spirits of the energy markets. Takaichi, standing in the Oval Office beneath the chandeliers of supervised decline, duly announced that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons, then helpfully suggested ways to reduce the economic damage, because humans can tolerate war, hypocrisy, and the collapse of credibility, but become suddenly grave and practical when petrol prices misbehave.

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