Who really is this Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley I keep seeing in the news when there is some warmongering to be done? I don’t know exactly, but it’s about time I found out.

The first thing I notice is that Haley dropped being a Sikh and now identifies as a Christian Zionist.

The second thing I notice is that she keeps being given jobs with all the usual suspects of the Military-Industrial Complex. Here’s another one she was given last week, for her “insights”:

Hudson inaugurated the Walter P. Stern Chair in 2020 to commemorate the achievements of former Chairman Walter “Wally” Stern, who was instrumental in making Hudson one of Washington’s most respected research organizations. “It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title,” Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson’s Board of Trustees, said. “She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute.”

Other members of the Hudson Institute have been the Nobel Peace Prize-winning warmonger Henry Kissinger and CIA Director and proud professional liar Mike Pompeo.

So what is the Hudson Institute, or more to the point, who is behind it?

Hudson Institute was founded in 1961 by RAND Corporation operatives Herman Kahn, Max Singer, and Oscar M. Ruebhausen. Project RAND was a US military project developing “future weapons”.

Herman Kahn is most famous for convincing the US Military-Industrial Complex that they could “win” a nuclear war. The character Dr. Strangelove from Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is based on this insane “futurist weapon” warmonger, and the US-Nazi MIC operative Wernher von Braun.

Max Singer was also a co-founder of the Hudson Institute and the Research Director of the Institute of Zionist Strategies in Jerusalem.

The other co-founder, Oscar M. Ruebhausen was an adviser to Nelson Rockefeller, of the CIA cutout “Council on Foreign Relations” fame.

RAND gets most of its money from the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Air Force, the US Army, and "other" national security agencies.

I suspect Trump knows more about her than I do:

So, who really is this Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley? Given her connections, I don’t think I will ever know the whole truth, but I know enough to avoid her like the plague.

P.S. She is proud of being inspired by Hilary Clinton.

“All the world’s a stage…”

