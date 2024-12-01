I’ve found that much of what has been posted on X about ChatGPT over the past couple of years has been absolute nonsense. And so, when I saw people posting that ChatGPT is refusing to discuss ‘David Mayer’, I expected it to be just another FUD or hoax or, in this case, ‘it’s the Jews’ type conspiracy theorists up to no good, but no:

To make matters worse, ChatGPT then froze on me and wouldn’t let me start a new conversation, which has never happened to me before. I had to log out and log back in.

Before this little episode, I didn’t know who David Mayer was, but now I want to know. And so we have a Streisand Effect, once again. Is this what Sam Altman wants? Or is it a glitch in ChatGPT’s neural network?

‘The Jews did it’ types are adamant that the climate activist David Mayer de Rothschild—part of the Rothschild banking family of England, which enabled the ‘miracle’ of the Zionist project—must have paid off Sam Altman to block all discussion of himself. This makes little sense since there is an easily available Wikipedia page about him.

So, who is David Mayer, whose name shall not be spoken, at least not on ChatGPT? I suspect it has something to do with this guy:

He was Emeritus Professor of Drama and Honorary Research Professor at the University of Manchester. Mayer was also known for accidentally being placed on a U.S. terrorism blacklist due to a case of mistaken identity. In 2016, Mayer discovered that he had been placed on a U.S. security list because a Chechen militant called Akhmed Chatayev, who was wanted by US authorities, had used the alias 'David Mayer'.[1] The case of mistaken identity meant Mayer could not travel to the US or receive mail from the US.[2][3][4][5] As of November 2020, Mayer was still encountering bureaucratic problems as a result of his name being on a watchlist.[6]

Yes, ChatGPT doesn’t like this Wikipedia page:

At least this time, I wasn’t blocked from starting a new conversation:

Akhmed Chatayev, born on July 14, 1980, in Vedeno, Chechnya, was a Chechen militant linked to various extremist activities. He participated in the Second Chechen War, during which he lost an arm. In 2001, he sought asylum in Austria and was granted refugee status in 2003. Chatayev's name surfaced in multiple incidents across Europe. In 2008, Swedish authorities detained him in Trelleborg after discovering weapons in his vehicle, leading to over a year of imprisonment. In 2010, Ukrainian officials arrested him in Uzhhorod; his mobile phone reportedly contained instructions for explosives and photographs of explosion victims. In 2012, during the Lopota incident in Georgia, Chatayev was apprehended but later acquitted of illegal weapon possession charges. He subsequently joined the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, commanding a battalion of Russian-speaking fighters. Counter Extremism Project U.S. officials identified Chatayev as the suspected mastermind behind the June 28, 2016, attack on Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, which resulted in 45 deaths and over 230 injuries. On November 22, 2017, Georgian security forces conducted a counterterrorism operation in Tbilisi's Isani district, targeting Chatayev and his associates. The 20-hour siege concluded with Chatayev detonating an explosive device, resulting in his death. Deutsche Welle While mainstream narratives depict Chatayev as a key IS figure responsible for orchestrating significant attacks, alternative perspectives suggest he may have been a pawn in broader geopolitical strategies. His repeated arrests and releases across Europe raise questions about potential manipulation by intelligence agencies. The exact circumstances of his death also remain contentious, with some arguing that official accounts may not fully disclose the events. Given the complex nature of Chatayev's activities and affiliations, it's essential to critically assess available information and consider various narratives to understand his role in regional conflicts and global terrorism.

No mention of the name that cannot be spoken, but plenty of other material. But I think the key to this little mystery probably lies in this sentence:

His repeated arrests and releases across Europe raise questions about potential manipulation by intelligence agencies.

And I’ll leave it there before I become a name that cannot be spoken.

