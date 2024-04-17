Finnish journalist Ike Novikoff reporting on the court testimony of Hanna Nohynek Senior physician of Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and chair of Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization at WHO:

Here is the audio of that court testimony (in Finnish):

1× 0:00 -46:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

(I could not get a translation to English, so I’m relying on this journalist’s report).

This evidence was given as part of the court case brought by Mika Vauhkala. According to the casecovidpass.com website:

In Dec 2021, Mika Vauhkala, b. 1980, was going to have breakfast with his friend in Fazer Cafe Kluuvikatu which is located in central Helsinki. After entering the space – Mika was requested by the employee of Fazer to show Covidpass in order for him to move on and enjoy breakfast at the table. It was a normal life event, nothing extravagant or special. At the time, Mika was 100% in good health with no need to go see a doctor and did not either had any medication whatsoever. Access to the Cafe was denied. In general – you could have had Covidpass uploaded to your phone and have it “green” if you had taken Covid jabs, had a positive PCR result sometime earlier or if you had a 24-72 h negative Covid test to show. Right to free movement and the right to privacy of health information was violated. The constitution of Finland guarantees that any citizen should not be discriminated against based on health conditions among other things. Now the Fazer employee assumed Mika to be a threat and danger to people around him – Mika himself neither anyone had any proof that he should be a man to avoid being in contact with. It’s a known fact PCR tests do not tell whether you are sick or not and it was widely known before Dec 2021 that Covid vaccines did not prevent the transmission or protect you from getting Covid. Mika Vauhkala has sued the Finnish government and Fazer for the violation of basic human rights by demanding Covidpass. The first Preparatory session was held 6th of June 2023 and another Preparatory Session will be 19th of October 2023 in the District Court of Helsinki. This is a unique case from Europe where a citizen sues the highest body of gov and a billion Eur revenue company for discrimination. As Mika says, he is looking for justification for what happened and to set up an example for the future.

Dr Aseem Malhotra also gave expert testimony, and you can read his written statement here:

Dr 355KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s a clip from his conversation with Russell Brand concerning the case (full conversation here):

Share