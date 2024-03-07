Share this postWho Benefits From Bonkers Canadian Real Estate Prices?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWho Benefits From Bonkers Canadian Real Estate Prices?Maybe the current economic system works well for you. But look around you. Maybe, just maybe, there is a little survivorship bias in your framing of the story of how the world works.Mathew AldredMar 07, 2024∙ Paid6Share this postWho Benefits From Bonkers Canadian Real Estate Prices?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in