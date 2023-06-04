Who Are “They”, Ha Ha Ha?

Share this postWho Are “They”, Ha Ha Ha?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchWho Are “They”, Ha Ha Ha?Well, the Guy at the Top Could Be Larry Fink (But Somehow I Doubt Those at the Very Top Would Be Quite so PublicMathew AldredJun 04, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postWho Are “They”, Ha Ha Ha?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred