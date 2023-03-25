Share this postWHO and UK Chief Adviser: "The UK government’s attempt to frighten people into covid protective behaviours was at odds with its scientific advice"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWHO and UK Chief Adviser: "The UK government’s attempt to frighten people into covid protective behaviours was at odds with its scientific advice"But Wait a Minute...Mathew AldredMar 25, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postWHO and UK Chief Adviser: "The UK government’s attempt to frighten people into covid protective behaviours was at odds with its scientific advice"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in