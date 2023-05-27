Whitney Webb on Bitcoin

Share this postWhitney Webb on Bitcoinmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchWhitney Webb on Bitcoin"Bitcoiners must start paying closer attention to the shadowy groups"Mathew AldredMay 27, 2023∙ Paid7Share this postWhitney Webb on Bitcoinmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred