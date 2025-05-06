I encourage everyone to watch this uplifting White House event—it's refreshing to see some genuinely good news. MAHA is implementing major reforms that could have far-reaching global benefits

The White House's decision to end federal funding for gain-of-function research is a major victory for scientific accountability and global biosecurity. For years, dissenting scientists, independent journalists, bioethicists, and Substackers, have warned that this high-risk research—designed to make pathogens more virulent or transmissible—was a ticking time bomb.

This move sends a strong signal that safety must come before The Science and geopolitical biolab brinkmanship. It challenges the bio-industrial complex—government agencies, academic institutions, and private partners like EcoHealth Alliance—that profited from these experiments with minimal transparency or public input.

This follows on from the recent revelation that the White House will be requiring placebo-controlled trials for new vaccines (you know, actual science). Big pharma really doesn’t like it, obviously:

“Former FDA officials Phil Krause, M.D., and Luciana Borio, M.D., wrote in BioCentury this week that the agency should "‘stick to its normal processes and trust its review teams.’" No thanks. Let’s go with placebo-controlled trials.

The White House isn’t shutting down good science; it’s demanding a higher scientific standard. Let’s hope they eventually apply the same rigour to all the older vaccines.

These decisions on gain-of-function research and vaccine testing uphold core principles: precaution, transparency, and independent oversight. By confronting the hubris, overreach, and narrative control exposed in recent years, the White House is initiating a long-overdue course correction.

