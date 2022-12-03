Share this postWhite Paper Revolution: Chinese Plebs Protest Against Tyrannical CCP Elite$mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhite Paper Revolution: Chinese Plebs Protest Against Tyrannical CCP Elite$Never Forget That China Is A Model For the Techno-Fascist Elite$Mathew AldredDec 03, 2022∙ Paid9Share this postWhite Paper Revolution: Chinese Plebs Protest Against Tyrannical CCP Elite$mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in