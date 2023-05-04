Share this post“Whistleblower raises concerns that Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther“Whistleblower raises concerns that Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national"The subpoena requires the FBI to produce in unredacted form all FD-1023s that contain the word “Biden” and all accompanying attachments and documents.Mathew AldredMay 04, 2023∙ Paid13Share this post“Whistleblower raises concerns that Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in