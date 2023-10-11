Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Whispered in Gaza

“I blame the rulers here, the government of Gaza… They live in luxury while our children eat dirt, migrate, and die abroad.”
Mathew Aldred
Oct 11, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred