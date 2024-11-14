Which groups believe these things?

It’s good to mutilate the genitalia of children.

It’s good to have safe spaces where our group cannot be criticised; in fact, we want everywhere to be a safe space for our group and we will prosecute anyone who says otherwise.

It’s good to have kids raised in collectives since the community knows best how to brainwash and social engineer.

It’s good to cancel people from their employment if they criticise my group.

It’s good to weaponize history to support whatever actions we may wish to carry out today.

It’s good to hate other groups and talk about them as 'animals,' 'garbage,' or use some other out-group pejorative that suggests they are inferior or less special.

It’s good to spend vast sums of money on social media propaganda campaigns using actors and cognitive warfare.

It’s good to circulate wealth within our group, “supporting our own,” leaving outsiders marginalized and abused tax-paying protectors of our group’s interests when we mess up.

It’s good to play the victim, even when we are doing the oppressing.

It’s good to control powerful propaganda machines, mainstream and so-called alternative, that can flood the zone with lies at such a rate that we are always ahead in the information war.

It’s good that even though we are in an extreme minority, we still hold on to all the key positions of power in governments across the political spectrum.

It’s good that we have the money and blackmailing intelligence to get what we want.

It’s good how we can get so much sympathy for our cause that people will not judge us by the same standards as others.

It’s good to redefine words to suit our agenda, changing dictionary definitions and even laws, making it easier to label dissent as 'hate' and allegiance to us as 'progress.'

It’s good to promote freedom of speech, as long as it only applies to those echoing our views.

It’s good to rewrite the rules so that accountability applies to everyone but us.

It’s good to manipulate outrage, so we can rally support for our interests while dismissing or downplaying others’ grievances.

It’s good to insist on “tolerance” while showing none toward those who resist our ideology.

It’s good to enforce transparency in others but obscure our own agendas behind layers of bureaucracy.

It’s good to celebrate our “cultural contributions” while labelling others as threats to society.

It’s good to control educational narratives so that future generations grow up questioning everything except our version of history and therefore authority to do as we please.

It’s good to advocate for privacy rights while simultaneously spying on everyone who might disagree with us.

It’s good to normalize extreme measures under the guise of safety, ensuring our control is never questioned.

It’s good to deem all our critics as morally deficient, creating a moral high ground only we inhabit.

It’s good to encourage activism for our causes but label similar actions from others as terrorism.

It’s good to label others with the thought-terminating cliche of “terrorist”, so we can get billions of dollars from the military-industrial complex to execute thousands of innocents.

It’s good to push for global standards that somehow always seem to exempt our practices and policies.

It’s good to praise whistleblowers when they expose our rivals but ruin the ones exposing our secrets.

It’s good to talk about 'equity' to gain support while ensuring it never really threatens our elite status.

It’s good to cultivate a culture of fear about existential threats, which only our leadership can mitigate.

It’s good to sell surveillance as security, ensuring every dissenting voice is noted and neutralized.

Hint: Collectivist authoritarian types exist across the political spectrum, including those who declare themselves 'anti-woke.'

Dark Authoritarian Forces (Divide and Conquer)

Share