Where the Silence Gathers

I. Listening for the Wound

The old man mouths a vanished tongue—

hedgerows hush to catch each phrase.

Words splinter on his weathered grief,

yet none can name the thing he’s lost.

Not hatred, no; it is a homesick ache

for fields that carried fathers’ steps,

for bells once braided with the hour,

for morning light on kitchen tiles.

Mock him, pathologise him—

and every nettle stings anew;

humiliate the ache and watch it burn,

a quiet tinder strewn for sparks.

II. Where Habit Slipped Its Skin

No border fell, no flag was torn;

the fracture crept through spreadsheet rows,

through bylaws, grants, and zoning maps

that filed the soul to blank consent.

Habits shrugged, and meaning bled

into the docket of “progress.”

The butcher’s sign—a fossil now;

the pub’s hearth—cold behind plywood.

The pram sold second-hand online;

the school renamed in foreign tones.

Each playground fenced with foreign norms

replaces games we once invented.

Foxgloves bow where puddles mirror

satellite dishes braiding skies.

III. Uncounted Costs

Each sneer, each neat compliance form

tightens the knot between two souls;

each shrivelling of common speech

lifts a scaffold for the cruel.

When ballots lose their oxygen,

the clever vend revenge as cure,

offering purpose in a blame

that tastes like belonging’s ghost.

The family table pawned for screens

that never learned our names.

A fatherless echo walks the halls

where mothers used to sing.

And all the while, the silence grows—

not peace, but a brittle pause.

The country hums in fractured tongues,

one spark away from choosing sides.

IV. Begin With Loss

Listen: grief is not a luxury.

Dignity is not conferred by schools.

It roots in place, in breath, in names

that once were answered by the air.

To mend a land unravelled thin,

we first must honour what went quiet—

the lane, the dialect, the stubborn cry

of love that cooked, and quarrelled, and stayed.

V. Becoming

So meet me on this thinning green;

bring silence, not correction first.

We’ll walk until the old and new

exchange their doubts beneath low clouds.

Before the fences harden names,

before the map is split in blood,

we’ll count the cost, then speak aloud

the shy, unpolished syllables

that seed a future no decree—

nor placard, nor algorithm—could ever counterfeit.

For only in the listening

does a country bind its wound,

and only in the shared unsaid

do strangers turn to kin.