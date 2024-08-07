Has anyone ever asked Mammala what this "same place," where we all end up under her guidance and protection, looks like exactly?

Do we all get to live like Mammala, in her $5 million house, for example?

Or, perhaps we will all live in multiple properties, like Mammala. Here’s her $2 million condo, for example:

Apparently, it has a dog-washing station, a heated rooftop pool, a rooftop grilling terrace, a club with catered kitchen and a gym furnished with Pelotons. Apparently, she had several properties across the States, but is given this house too:

So, in Mammala’s Special Place of the future, are we all multi-millionaires with multiple properties? Or do the woke elites redistribute their wealth and convert their many residences into modest apartments for those not doing so well, so that we all end up in the ‘same place’ financially?

Is ‘woke’ real? Or is it just meaningless gibberish, a secular cult dogma abstracted from all reality to keep the people distracted from questioning who is really running the world for their own advantage?

Personally, unlike Mammala and the rest of her club, I want to see a world where there aren't thousands of ultra-wealthy billionaires with special privileges from the State (one created every day, inflicting their philanthropathy and taxpayer-subsidized schemes on everyone—privatizing their profits and socializing their losses) and psychopathic corporations that have somehow convinced far too many people that the parasitic economic systems they perpetuate are good for the non-elites. ‘Free markets’ indeed. Ironically, many of these scoundrels also spout ‘woke’ ideology, and seem to get away with it!

‘Woke’ ideology is the new opium of the masses, without the few hours of bliss—just earfuls of cackling witches and purity interrogations.

Of course, we all know that in reality, as history teaches us, Mammala’s Special Place, where most people would end up if she and her clones had their way, would look something more like this:

