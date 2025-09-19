by T.W. Burrows, Special Investigations Rabbit

Fellow denizens of damp soil and fragile freedom, news thumped down the burrow from the Far East: Vietnam just closed 86 million bank accounts. Not because the burrowers overdrafted, not because the warrens went bankrupt — but because many of the humans behind those accounts hadn’t given up their biometrics.

The authorities say this is “fraud prevention” — but every rabbit knows what it really is: systemic herd-tagging. They are weeding out any burrow that isn’t tattooed with biometric compliance.

From Card & PIN to Flesh & Skin

For decades, the banks have given you a card (well, not me exactly, I’m just a rabbit), and you memorised a PIN. Forget the number, no problem — reset it. Lose the card, no problem — replace it. The tools of identity were revocable.

Now the Banksters who rule us have decreed that “biometrics don’t lie.” Your face, your iris, your fingerprint — the sacred talisman of the flesh itself.

But picture this: A “routine” cyber-burrow breach leaks millions of facial scans, fingerprints, and iris codes. Hackers now own your very identity. You squeak to the authorities, but they shrug:

“The system shows your face withdrew the funds.”

And there it is — the Flesh-as-PIN Problem™. The system believes your stolen face more than it believes your living voice.

You protest. They show you a grainy CCTV of your cloned face moving like a marionette. You say, “That’s not me!” They reply, “The biometric confidence score is 99.999%. Case closed.”

What Comes Next?

Once Vietnam’s logic spreads West, the whole burrow risks collapse:

Account deletion by decree : what does that mean if cash is outlawed too?

Narrative Enforcement by iris : say the wrong thing online, and suddenly your “face does not match any known citizen.”

Digital Gulag: one compromised biometric condemns you to financial Siberia — permanently.

Impossible? Look at Vietnam or the way dissidents in the West were treated during the scamdemic.

From the warren’s view, the map is tightening: India made your iris and fingerprints the ticket to a bank account. Nigeria and Uganda won’t let you near the vault without a biometric ID. South Africa runs your paws through the state’s fingerprint mill. China perfected the ritual long ago — pay with your face, or don’t pay at all. Even Japan has rolled out ATMs that blink at you like one-eyed foxes. And the so-called “free burrows” of the West? They’re already nibbling the carrot — optional today, mandatory tomorrow.

Never believe the line that “biometrics don’t lie.” They lie the moment the system elevates them above human testimony. They lie the moment the machine’s confidence outweighs your squeak.

But what can you do?

Demand choice (elected officials have been known to listen, rare I know, but possible) : Push for multi-factor options instead of mandatory biometrics. Card + PIN should remain valid, because those are revocable.

Data minimisation laws : Support or pressure for rules that prevent banks from hoarding and centralising biometric templates. Decentralised or hashed storage makes leaks less catastrophic.

Right to opt-out: Enshrine in law the right to access financial services without surrendering irreplaceable bodily signatures.

All that said, the probability is that within 5-10 years, unless we have a revolution in our political systems, all banks will require biometrics of some sort. At this point, I recommend using them only when there is absolutely no alternative, i.e., the only way to access your income or make official payments. For the rest of your financial situation, create shadow systems so access to life isn’t bottlenecked through a face scanner.

Filed under: Ontological Risk Factor (ORF) Score: 9.7/10 – Systemic Irreversibility Hazard

T.W.

Fur untagged, paws unprinted, eyes unscanned.

Editor’s notes: On a connected front, the UK is moving toward government-issued Digital ID. Tony “Build Back Better” Blair, via his dark globalist institute, has been pushing for citizens to have unique digital identifiers tied to government services. Big Brother Watch recently published a report, Checkpoint Britain: The Dangers of Digital ID, noting that 63% of the public don’t trust the government with their data and warning this could lead to a “papers, please” society. Although none of these schemes are yet mandatory, the building blocks (digital wallets, biometric verification, proposals like the “BritCard”) are being laid — and many civil liberties groups fear they may soon become dark, inevitable infrastructure.

Canada, too, has recently adopted a national standard for digital identity (the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework, via the Digital Governance Standards Institute). This includes guidelines for identity credentials, trust, and interoperability. Biometrics are defined in the standard (including “biological or behavioral characteristic confirmation”).

Australia passed its Digital ID Act 2024, including a system called myID / AGDIS (Australian Government Digital ID System), which lets citizens create digital IDs to access government services. Also, recently Australia updated its National Identity Proofing Guidelines to explicitly include guidance on biometric methods (face recognition etc.) for verifying identity in higher-risk scenarios. Also, under the “Scam-Safe Accord,” beginning 2024-2025, new online account openings are being required to include at least one biometric check in many banks. So in Australia: stronger pressures for using biometrics in certain ID verification and for opening new accounts.

The EU has passed a regulation (EU Regulation 2024/1183) that mandates every member state to offer a Digital Identity Wallet by 2026. These wallets allow citizens/residents to link national digital IDs with other credentials (driving licenses, diplomas, bank accounts) and to share identity attributes with public and private services. Under PSD2 and related EU directives, financial institutions are required to do identity verification and strong authentication for many transactions. Digital identity tools are likely to be next-generation methods here. New rules (Article 5f of the eIDAS 2 regulation) will require regulated financial services (banks, payment providers) to support wallet-based identification/authentication. That means banks will have to accept (and integrate) whatever identity scheme is built via the EUDI Wallet. As you might expect from the collectivist authoritarian superstate that is the EU, many regions already issue national ID cards and passports with biometric data (photo, often fingerprints). For example, the requirement of facial image + two fingerprints for EU national ID cards for people aged 12+ is in place.

