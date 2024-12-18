Fearless leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, is heroically inching toward his greatest achievement yet: his parliamentary pension. Mark your calendars, dear taxpayers, for 25 February 2025—the day Singh officially secures his slice of the taxpayer-funded golden goose.

Singh has toiled in the House of Commons for six years, labouring under the weight of public trust, the occasional press conference, and some rather fetching suits. Now, after weathering the storm of political life, he stands ready to claim the $73,500-per-year prize—a pension so generous it could almost make you forget he once called himself a champion of the working class.

Six Years Hard Labour?

To the untrained eye, six years might seem like a short stint to qualify for a lifetime of pension bliss, but rest assured, it’s been no picnic. Singh’s steadfast commitment to “not rocking the boat” has required Herculean effort. While Canadians toil for decades to fund their modest retirement plans—dodging layoffs, housing crises, and Doug Ford’s epic wars against beer prices—Singh has admirably resisted the temptation to call an election that might jeopardize his golden milestone.

Jagmeet’s Ethical Gymnastics

Is Singh’s pension pursuit unethical? Hardly. After all, he didn’t make the rules—he just dressed them up in a nice pocket square. The parliamentary pension system is a bipartisan love affair, crafted and maintained by generations of MPs who understand one timeless truth: it’s easier to serve the people when your personal retirement is firmly secured.

Critics, however, argue that Singh’s choices—including his steadfast support of the Liberal government—look suspiciously like the political equivalent of coasting on cruise control. It’s one thing to keep the government alive for the good of Canada, supposedly; it’s another to keep it alive for the good of February 25th. Either way, his constituents can take solace in knowing that Singh is fighting for someone’s future—his own.

The Working Class… and the Winning Class

While the average Canadian scrapes together RRSPs, TFSAs, and dreams of retirement at 75, Singh’s pension is a sobering reminder of a political system that preaches equality while practising opulence. The generous benefits MPs enjoy stand in stark contrast to the lives of those they claim to represent. Could Singh, the leader of Canada’s so-called “workers’ party,” push for pension reforms to align MPs’ retirement plans with those of everyday Canadians? Perhaps… but February 25th is approaching faster than you can say “no-confidence vote.”

Jagmeet Singh: working hard to retire comfortably, just like every Canadian. Only faster. Much, much faster.

