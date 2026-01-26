44962 175 Webe 184KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There’s a moment in every policy failure when the story quietly flips, long after the slogans have faded and the cameras have moved on. It doesn’t happen in press conferences. It doesn’t trend. It appears instead in legal databases, in dry language, in decisions most people will never read. That moment arrived on 18 November 2025, when the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board issued its remedy ruling in the case of Mathieu Lemay.

Lemay worked in the federal public administration and, at the relevant time, was employed at the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. When the Treasury Board’s COVID-19 vaccination policy came into force in 2021, he sought an accommodation on religious grounds rather than a medical exemption. His claim was not that he was medically unable to take the vaccine, but that he had a sincere religious conviction that constrained him from receiving it, and that he regarded medical intervention as acceptable only in life-saving circumstances. The employer rejected his request. He was then placed on leave without pay effective 18 March 2022, and he remained off pay until the Vaccine Policy was suspended on 20 June 2022 and he returned to work shortly thereafter.

The first decision in his case came in late 2024. In that ruling, the Board found that the government had violated his rights. The adjudicator held that Lemay’s belief was sincere, that it had a clear nexus to religion, and that forcing him to choose between his conscience and his livelihood constituted a non-trivial interference with religious freedom. The grievance was allowed. But the Board deferred the question of remedy — the part most people actually care about — to a later stage.

In November 2025, the remedy phase crystallized. The parties were able to resolve part of the remedy, and the decision reflects the employer’s agreement to substitute Lemay’s leave without pay with leave with pay for the period from 18 March 2022 to 19 June 2022 inclusive, with all compensation owing and related adjustments to leave balances and benefits. The Board then awarded Lemay $5,000 in damages under section 53(2)(e) of the Canadian Human Rights Act for pain and suffering resulting from the loss of dignity and self-worth caused by being placed on leave without pay.

The award was not symbolic. It was not procedural. It was not a technicality. The Board explicitly found that placing a person on leave without pay over a sincerely held religious belief caused a real, compensable injury — not financial loss alone, but dignity, identity, and the harm that comes from being kept from working.

What’s striking is how methodical the reasoning is. The Board walks through the evidence and the governing legal principles without theatrics, and it returns repeatedly to a simple idea that was widely denied during the mandate years: religious belief is not a matter of institutional permission. The legal test is not whether a belief matches the public statements of religious leaders, whether it conforms to denominational doctrine, or whether it is popular. The test is sincerity and nexus, and the law does not require a person to prove their belief is “correct” to deserve protection. The decision also underlines something that was treated as disposable for a time: work is not merely economic. It is bound up with dignity, purpose, identity, and self-worth, which is precisely why the Board treats forced exclusion from work—especially through an unlawful denial of accommodation—as capable of producing real pain and suffering.

And this was not some quirky one-off. The Board’s own annual reporting shows that vaccine-policy grievances accumulated into the hundreds in its inventory, with large numbers held in abeyance pending test cases and court guidance, and with many files resolved without ever becoming widely visible to the public. Lemay’s case is simply one of the clearer paper trails: a merits ruling that found a rights violation, followed by a remedy decision that confirms the concrete consequences—pay restored, benefits corrected, and damages awarded for the dignitary harm of being forced out of work.

What makes the decision important is not the dollar amount. Five thousand dollars is modest in the context of what many people lost, and it is not a life-changing windfall. What matters is what it acknowledges in formal legal language: that the machinery of government applied a policy in a way that violated protected rights, that the result was not just financial disruption but a loss of dignity and self-worth, and that this kind of harm is real enough to warrant compensation. There was no apology tour. There was no sweeping admission of error. That’s often how these things end: quietly, after the pressure has passed, after the public has moved on. But the record remains—now with a remedy decision that makes the reversal undeniable.

