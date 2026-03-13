There is a particular kind of decay one learns to recognise after enough years beneath the floorboards of empire. It begins when a society forgets how to distinguish between immigration as a system and immigrants as human beings.

You observe, perhaps with some reason, that it is madness to pour millions into a country that cannot house its own young, maintain its roads, staff its hospitals, preserve wages, or speak of the national interest without breaking into moral spasms. You note that a nation is not infinitely elastic, that infrastructure is not a miracle loaf, and that social trust, once torn up, does not bloom back overnight like weeds after rain.

At once, the neural sentries emerge from their hedges and squeak: “Aha. So you hate foreigners.”

No, dear midwits. That does not follow. To criticise immigration policy is not to hate immigrants. It is simply to remain capable of thought.

But across the valley waits another kind of fool: the one who takes a legitimate complaint about elite policy and reduces it to a sneer at the nearest visible outsider. He cannot distinguish between the planners and the invited, between the regime that engineered the influx and the ordinary person who responded to the invitation. He leaps over structure and lands, snout first, into the swamp of hate as though some bewildered newcomer personally inflated rents, hollowed out wages, and converted parliament into a branch office of managerial delirium.

So the public is offered the usual poisoned choice: either bless the policy or be mistaken for the men hurling slurs like empty bottles. Either applaud demographic churn as a sacrament of progress or join the cabbage-brained chorus blaming individual strangers for decisions made by governments, developers, lobbyists, and growth-addled apparatchiks.

This little trick has done enormous damage. Many decent people, seeing the ugliness that gathers around immigration criticism, grow frightened of the subject itself. They do not want to be cruel. They do not want innocent people mocked, abused, or treated as contaminants. So, from an understandable moral impulse, they drift into defending policies they do not truly believe in, simply because the alternative has been fouled in public.

Thus, the regime’s work is done for it. Failed policy acquires emotional cover from the presence of genuine bigots. Criticism is neutralised, not by being answered, but by being made socially rancid. Meanwhile, the loudest and least disciplined voices take over the dissent, confirming every slander the gatekeepers wished to make about it in the first place.

One almost admires the mechanism in the way one admires an efficient fox trap.

But let us be serious for a moment, insofar as a rabbit may be serious without alarming the mammals. The immigrant is not the prime mover here. He did not set the targets, inflate the quotas, or decide that GDP optics mattered more than housing capacity and social cohesion. In most cases, he did what human beings do: he saw an opening and walked through it. That is not a moral crime. It is a response to incentives.

This does not require the usual syrupy pretence that every immigration stream is composed entirely of saints and genius engineers. Systems are abused. Some entrants arrive under false pretences. Some bring criminal loyalties, imported feuds, scams, incompatible ideologies, or predatory habits into states too weak, vain, or decadent to screen and remove them properly. One need not be hysterical to notice this. But neither should one be idiotic about it. The existence of bad actors does not make the whole immigrant population morally interchangeable. It means the system requires enforcement, judgment, and the sort of adult seriousness now treated as vaguely impolite.

The deeper guilt lies with the managerial caste that opened the gate while refusing to prepare the field. The state invited. The corporations lobbied. The consultants moralised. The NGOs sanctified. The media anaesthetised. And when the consequences came panting up the driveway, these same people informed the public that to object was a form of spiritual uncleanness.

What a racket.

And yet the anti-immigration side, if it wishes to be more than a grievance kennel, must grow up as well. One cannot make a serious case for sane borders and sustainable numbers by lashing out at individual strangers. That is not strength. It takes a structural problem and reduces it to schoolyard contempt. Worst of all, it ruins persuasion. Many people who might otherwise listen to a sober case for lower numbers, slower absorption, and democratic consent will recoil the moment they smell tribal spite in the room. They will cling to bad policy, not because it works, but because they do not want cruelty smuggled in under the banner of realism.

So the country remains trapped. The zealots on one side insist that any limit is hatred. The zealots on the other insist that hatred is merely candour. Between them lies the trampled middle ground where a sane society ought to stand: yes, a nation has the right to control its borders and pace of change; no, most of the people who arrive under existing rules are not vermin, invaders, or fair targets for abuse.

Both things are true. Indeed, they must be true together, or the whole debate slides into moral sewage.

A country that cannot criticise immigration policy without lapsing into ethnic sneering is degraded. But a country that cannot criticise immigration policy at all, because every objection is instantly coated in accusations of racism, is degraded also. The first becomes vicious. The second becomes dishonest. In time, they feed each other, and the public sphere fills with reciprocal stupidity.

From down here in the burrow, the principle seems plain enough: criticise the architects, not the pawns. Criticise the incentives, not the nearest accent. Criticise the policy, the scale, the speed, the capacity lies, the elite interests, the housing arithmetic, the labour-market games, and the dissolving social contract. But do not confuse the human being who accepted an invitation with the polished maniacs who sent it.

Lose that distinction and the spiral begins: censorship above, tribal rage below, and policy shaped by whichever panic shouts loudest. Keep it, and you preserve the fragile possibility that a country might still think before it acts.

Rare in late empires.

Still, a rabbit may hope.

Comments are switched off because I’d rather spend the evening in the burrow than ankle-deep in comment-section sewage.

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