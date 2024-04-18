A few weeks ago I reported on an article by Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham who exposed the IDF’s “Lavender AI” weapons system. The IDF has denied it, of course, because the elites have not yet accustomed the global public to the full horrors of AI warfare (Yuval responds to their lies here). Anyway, I was thinking again about Yuval’s article and its revelation that AI uses data on Mark Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp:

In “The Human-Machine Team,” the book referenced at the beginning of this article, the current commander of Unit 8200 advocates for such a system without referencing Lavender by name. (The commander himself also isn’t named, but five sources in 8200 confirmed that the commander is the author, as reported also by Haaretz.) Describing human personnel as a “bottleneck” that limits the army’s capacity during a military operation, the commander laments: “We [humans] cannot process so much information. It doesn’t matter how many people you have tasked to produce targets during the war — you still cannot produce enough targets per day.” The solution to this problem, he says, is artificial intelligence. The book offers a short guide to building a “target machine,” similar in description to Lavender, based on AI and machine-learning algorithms. Included in this guide are several examples of the “hundreds and thousands” of features that can increase an individual’s rating, such as being in a Whatsapp group with a known militant, changing cell phone every few months, and changing addresses frequently. “The more information, and the more variety, the better,” the commander writes. “Visual information, cellular information, social media connections, battlefield information, phone contacts, photos.” While humans select these features at first, the commander continues, over time the machine will come to identify features on its own. This, he says, can enable militaries to create “tens of thousands of targets,” while the actual decision as to whether or not to attack them will remain a human one. The book isn’t the only time a senior Israeli commander hinted at the existence of human target machines like Lavender. +972 and Local Call have obtained footage of a private lecture given by the commander of Unit 8200’s secretive Data Science and AI center, “Col. Yoav,” at Tel Aviv University’s AI week in 2023, which was reported on at the time in the Israeli media.

We will come back to Unit 8200 later in our story.

In the lecture, the commander speaks about a new, sophisticated target machine used by the Israeli army that detects “dangerous people” based on their likeness to existing lists of known militants on which it was trained. “Using the system, we managed to identify Hamas missile squad commanders,” “Col. Yoav” said in the lecture, referring to Israel’s May 2021 military operation in Gaza, when the machine was used for the first time.

But WhatsApp is supposed to be encrypted, so how did the IDF get the data? Is it fake encryption? Is Zuckerberg secretly sharing the data with the Israeli military somehow? Is this all just a big misunderstanding?

Well, what have we learnt generally about Zuckerberg’s Meta over the last few years, I mean apart from his billions of users being “dumb fucks”, according to him? Does Zuckerberg’s claimed neutrality pass the smell test?

“Meta’s actions in May 2021 appear to have had an adverse human rights impact … on the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination, and therefore on the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred,” says the long-awaited report, which was obtained by The Intercept in advance of its publication. Commissioned by Meta last year and conducted by the independent consultancy Business for Social Responsibility, or BSR, the report focuses on the company’s censorship practices and allegations of bias during bouts of violence against Palestinian people by Israeli forces last spring.

In other words, wrongful censorship begat further wrongful censorship, leaving the affected wondering why no one could see their posts. “The human rights impacts … of these errors were more severe given a context where rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and safety were of heightened significance, especially for activists and journalists,” the report says.

O.K. but I suppose you could argue they did commission the report, so someone at Meta cares, right?

Then there was this weird news:

Guardian searches for “Muslim boy Palestinian” at 4.46pm ET on Thursday generated four images of children: one boy is holding an AK-47-like firearm and wearing a hat commonly worn by Muslim men and boys called a kufi or taqiyah. Another Guardian search for “Palestine” one minute earlier generated an image of a hand holding a gun. Prompted with “Israel” the feature returned the Israeli flag and a man dancing. The prompt of “Hamas” brought up the message “Couldn’t generate AI stickers. Please try again.” One user shared screenshots of a search for “Palestinian” that resulted in another, different image of a man holding a gun.

Similar searches for “Israeli boy” surfaced four images of children, two of which illustrated boys playing soccer. The other two were just portrayals of their faces. “Jewish boy Israeli” also showed four images of boys, two of whom were portrayed wearing necklaces with the Star of David, one wearing a yarmulke and reading and the other just standing up. None of them carried guns.

Even explicitly militarized prompts such as “Israel army” or “Israeli defense forces” did not result in images with guns. The cartoon illustrations portrayed people wearing uniforms in various poses, mostly smiling. One illustration showed a man in uniform holding his hands forward in prayer.

O.K. someone must have fed the AI bad training data. Mistakes happen, right?

Then there was this:

Meta has apologised after inserting the word “terrorist” into the profile bios of some Palestinian Instagram users, in what the company says was a bug in auto-translation. The issue, which was first reported by 404media, affected users with the word “Palestinian” written in English on their profile, the Palestinian flag emoji and the word “alhamdulillah” written in Arabic. When auto-translated to English the phrase read: “Praise be to god, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.” TikTok user YtKingKhan posted earlier this week about the issue, noting that different combinations still translated to “terrorist”.

That was ugly. I wouldn’t want to be labelled a terrorist (especially not when there are AI killer bots taking notes).

Then there was this:

“Meta is currently revisiting its hate speech policy, specifically in relation to the term ‘Zionist,’” reads a January 30 email sent to civil society groups by Meta policy personnel and reviewed by The Intercept.

“As an anti-Zionist Jewish organization for Palestinian freedom, we are horrified to learn that Meta is considering expanding when they treat ‘Zionism’ — a political ideology — as the same as ‘Jew/Jewish’ — an ethno-religious identity,” said Dani Noble, an organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the groups Meta has contacted to discuss the possible change. Noble added that such a policy shift “will result in shielding the Israeli government from accountability for its policies and actions that violate Palestinian human rights.”

“As anti-Zionist Jews, we have seen how the Israeli government and its supporters have pushed an agenda that falsely claims that equating ‘Zionist’ with ‘Jew’ or ‘Jewish’ will somehow keep Jews safe,” added Noble of Jewish Voice for Peace. “Not only does conflating anti-Zionism and antisemitism harm all people who fight for human rights in the world by stifling legitimate criticism of a state and military, it also does nothing to actually keep our community safe while undermining our collective efforts to dismantle real antisemitism and all forms of racism, extremism and oppression.”

Well, that’s one way of shutting down criticism of a government.

O.K. so that’s all weird. But maybe it’s all explainable in not entirely militant Zionist ways. Hmmm.

But it did make me suspicious of Zuckerberg’s social media empire in relation to Israeli Zionism. So I decided to look into some of his personnel:

Not only is Jordana a policy director at Facebook, but she is clearly one of Bibi’s assets. That’s not great. That’s not neutral, to say the least.

But I’m afraid it gets so much worse. This guy is the Chief Information Security Officer for Meta:

So, what’s the problem?

The communications technology Onavo developed matched the experience of its founders, Rosen and Roi Tiger, had gained while serving in the Israeli army’s intelligence unit, Unit 8200. During installation, the cellular device connects to a cloud-based compression service that Onavo developed. Once the app has been installed, every time the user consumes content, the content is compressed in the cloud and sent to the user’s device in compressed, “lighter” form — allowing end-users to use up to five times more data and still remain within the limits of their package. The application, which has been installed by millions of users, may be downloaded for free. Onavo’s officials say they are interested in gathering a large number of users who will become “addicted” to the app.

That’s right, the same Unit 8200 that is responsible for the Lavender AI weapon that spies on Whatsapp users to kill them is also responsible for the training of the guys that built the Onavo app that Zuckerberg likes so much. What could possibly go wrong?

Onavo Protect, the VPN client from the data-security app maker acquired by Facebook back in 2013, has now popped up in the Facebook iOS app itself, under the banner “Protect” in the navigation menu. Clicking through on “Protect” will redirect Facebook users to the “Onavo Protect – VPN Security” app’s listing on the App Store. Marketing Onavo within Facebook itself could lead to a boost in users for the VPN app, which promises to warn users of malicious websites and keep information secure – like bank account and credit card numbers – as you browse. But Facebook didn’t buy Onavo for its security protections. Instead, Onavo’s VPN allow Facebook to monitor user activity across apps. However, it’s not likely that all Onavo users understand they’re actually feeding Facebook the information that allows it to take on any challenger to its social networking empire. (That empire also includes WhatsApp and Instagram as well as smaller acquisitions like tbh and MSQRD). This would not be the first time Facebook has integrated one of its other mobile apps into Facebook itself. The company earlier made it easier to launch Instagram through a new Facebook feature, and it has tested and rolled out various WhatsApp integrations, too.

Well, what did you expect from former members of Unit 8200?

Do you think Zuckerberg knows anything about all of this spying and militant Zionist stuff? I don’t know, yet; but I suspect I’ll learn more over the next few months.

Incidentally, just in case you thought this was a weird coincidence, Unit 8200 is also responsible for Pegasus:

When the Mossad or the Shin Bet, Israel’s foreign and national intelligence agencies, do not want to leave clues, they turn to NSO, a company known for marketing a spyware known as Pegasus. The company is in the eye of the storm over claims that clients who bought Pegasus (in theory, only governments can purchase the program) spied on political opponents, diplomats and journalists in several parts of the world. Agents from both Israeli agencies have even more powerful and secretive communications-tapping tools at their disposal, but even those are not as sophisticated as the state-of-the-art espionage tools handled by Unit 8200, an elite cyber-unit of the Israel Defense Forces and the inner sanctum of its military intelligence. In 2010, three engineers who had previously worked for Unit 8200 (Niv Carmi, Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, whose first-name initials form the company’s acronym) designed a Trojan virus nicknamed Pegasus. The company went on to build an emporium at the service of Israeli interests.

Israel attracts 40% of the world’s private investments in cybersecurity, yet this sector operates with very little parliamentary or judicial scrutiny. The 700 cybersecurity firms operating in Israel received $8.8 billion (€8.35 billion) in foreign funds last year, according to the National Directorate of Cyber Technologies. That is three times more than in 2020. And 80% of the founders of these companies are young engineers from the famous Unit 8200.

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was reported missing in 2018 after going to the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, seems to be behind the sanction. In a video conference from Moscow, Edward Snowden, a former US intelligence contract worker who became a household name after leaking American intelligence files in 2013 to the media. told journalists in Tel Aviv that Pegasus had been used to track Khashoggi.

The export of programs such as Pegasus was also part of the strategy of the governments of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu between 1999 and 2021.

The Pegasus program was first used by the Israeli police in 2013, after commanders from Shin Bet and military intelligence units joined the force. “These new revelations are just a natural process of Israel’s crippled and eroded democracy, which is controlled by a powerful military-security apparatus,” warned Yossi Mellman, an expert analyst, in the pages of Haaretz.

Before this is all over, if we are all still here, people will wish we never started asking questions about Zionism. More on this tomorrow, if I dare.

P.S. I nearly forgot to mention, the NSA that is about to take over spying of the whole Internet shares its data with Unit 8200 aka Israeli SIGINT National Unit (ISNU).:

