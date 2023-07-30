Share this postWhat Would Orwell Have Thought About the New Normal Digital Panopticon?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Would Orwell Have Thought About the New Normal Digital Panopticon?Forty Years After 1984, People Volunteer to Reside in Big Brother’s PrisonMathew AldredJul 30, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postWhat Would Orwell Have Thought About the New Normal Digital Panopticon?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in