At Trump’s special dinner for the Elite$ (which included at least three of Epstein’s former friends):

What’s she thinking?

“All those years climbing from Sevnica to the White House — for what? To share a bread basket with the Booster Baron of Little St. James.”

“I should have stayed in Slovenia — at least the factory was honest.”

“I thought I married into power, not a seating chart from hell.”

“Keep smiling, Melania. Don’t think about Sevnica, or the factory, or the fact that you’re sitting next to Epstein’s favorite PowerPoint”.

“Pretend this is just dinner.”

“Melania, you are First Lady. You have faced worse. Just… keep… smiling while Gates explains Warp Speed like it wasn’t his idea.”

“Keep smiling. America is watching. And so is the Mossad archive.”

“At least in my head I’m back home in Sevnica.”

“And the great one thinks this is dominance, seating me here like some stage prop in his Rose Garden WrestleMania.”

"Just nod and look interested, as usual.”

"He keeps mentioning his 'global health' trips. I wonder if the flight logs for those are as interesting as everyone says."

“Just smile. You've sat through Donald explaining how tariffs work. You can survive Bill Gates explaining how you work.”

“Should I throw the pie in his face? Should I throw the pie in his face? Should I throw the pie in his face?”

What’s he thinking?

“Okay, Bill, steady now. Do not rock the chair. Rocking makes you look guilty. Smile. Talk about philanthropy. Mosquito vaccines. Weather modification. Safe and effective soufflés. Not Epstein. Definitely not the island.”

“Softer smile, Bill. Less creepy. Okay, too creepy. Keep it together…”

“If I keep talking about vaccines, no one will ask about flight logs. Don’t even look at Sergey across the table. Remember, Bill: Epstein was a bug, not a feature.”

“Don’t rock. Don’t rock. You’re the Booster Baron, not the rocking chair nerd from Ms. Sevnica’s nightmares or monopoly depositions”.

"Okay, she just asked me what I do for fun. I can't say 'fund pandemic simulations.' That's not fun, that's a hobby. A normal hobby. Like... sailing. No, bad word. Hiking. Yes, hiking. In places with no flight manifests."

"Social_Interaction.exe has encountered a fatal error. She's just staring. Is she buffering? Should I offer to turn her off and on again? No, that's HR. Just run philanthropy_module_4. Talk about water purification. Everyone loves water."

"Don't stare at her husband. He looks angry. Did I use too many syllables? Should I have praised his golf course? Quick, compliment something. 'This is... a very stable table.' Perfect. He's still staring. Maybe he just doesn't like PowerPoint."

"I can calculate the precise vector for a gene-edited mosquito to cause and then eradicate Zika, but I cannot for the life of me figure out why Melania’s smile looks like a hostage video.”

"Think friendly nerd. Think Mr. Rogers with a multi-billion dollar portfolio. You're here to talk about literacy and Polio, not private islands and population control. Smile. You're just Clippy, but for global health. Annoyingly helpful, completely asexual Clippy."

"I wonder if she knows I could buy her home country and turn it into a server farm. Probably not the best opening line. Pivot back to vaccines. Safe, effective, non-threatening vaccines."

P.S. Maybe no one at that dinner had any inner speech at all. In which case, we can only imagine what they “felt” or saw:

Melania → a flat slideshow of frozen-smile stock images, with a faint escape-hum playing underneath.

Gates → twelve browser tabs of equations, excuses, toxic vaccine graphs, and fake pandemic mathematical models, competing for CPU cycles.

Trump → one word looping endlessly in 72-point font - capitalised: “RATINGS”

Brin → buffering wheel, Epstein files still loading.

Cook → a brushed-aluminium void whispering, “dongle not included.”

Altman → a hall of mirrors filled with GPUs, each reflecting a slightly different moral stance.

Pichai → a search bar floating in darkness: “how to look human at state dinners?”

Nadella → a recurring cloud icon, subscription payment overdue.

Zuckerberg → a legless cartoon avatar bobbing in the Metaverse, endlessly repeating, “friends… friends… friends…”

And so on…

Share