This has been happening all the time since World War 11, and NORAD monitors it:

NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept. The Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence. An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security. NORAD is a unique bi-national command between the United States and Canada. NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft in seamless interoperability to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America.

For the naive, America and its allies engage in this all the time, too. They test each other’s response times, for example. Sometimes, they are spying. Wasn't it those damned Russians or Chinese who spied on us and had their plane captured in 1960? Oh, no, that was ‘us’…

I will also take this opportunity to remind Bret that the fact that 1% of the migrants crossing the southern US border are Chinese does not constitute an invasion of enemy fighters about to take over America. Of course, like anyone else, they should not be crossing illegally. But it makes a good story, right?

I recommend to everyone that they don’t fall for social media clickbait ‘news’/fear porn. Seriously, we all need a reminder from time to time.

Bret should know better, of course, not just because he is a smart person, but because, like us, he has experienced so much psyops over the past few years. In fact, Bret’s recent hypothesis is related:

To summarise the video: in information warfare, people are fed fake documents/’news’ to discredit them when they fall for it and publicise the BS. Bret is correct.

I applaud heretical conspiracy realists, but let’s not make it easy for the elites to smear us as ‘paranoid’ or ‘crazy’ - they will anyway, but let’s not make it easy for them or easy for the people listening to them who still watch legacy TV news etc.

