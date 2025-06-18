TL;DR:

Despite online narratives suggesting otherwise, the vast majority of British Muslims—over 80% according to a recent poll—are deeply concerned about grooming gangs and support stronger victim protections. Prominent British Muslim figures like Nazir Afzal, Ibrahim Mogra, Fiyaz Mughal, and Mohammed Shafiq have condemned the crimes and called out cultural misogyny, religious hypocrisy, and community silence as contributing factors. They also criticise institutional failures by authorities too afraid of being labelled racist. Pakistani media outlets have likewise denounced the gangs, rejecting the euphemism of “Asian” and naming the issue directly.

As a counterpoint to some of the social media coverage of UK Muslims and Pakistani rape gangs, here is some data and quotes that are not shared so widely:

Over 80% of British Muslims are deeply concerned about the danger posed by grooming gangs and back efforts to provide greater support for victims, a new poll has revealed.

It does make one wonder what the other 20% were thinking (which I explore in a future article). Still, as I expected, the vast majority of British Muslims are moderate and reasonable people. On certain corners of social media, you might get the impression that 80% of Muslims support grooming gangs—such is the level of distortion, anger, and prejudice that’s brewing.

And this isn’t just a British issue. Pakistani intellectuals and media outlets, like Dawn and The Express Tribune, have also condemned these men as a disgrace—not just to their faith, but to their nation. The prominent Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, has referred to these individuals as 'Pakistani predators,' reflecting a shared acknowledgement of the perpetrators' backgrounds (even when the British media was calling it “Asian gangs” and ignoring the Pakistan connection altogether):

IMAGINE a scenario where a group of, say, Christian men abduct and rape a number of young Muslim girls over years…Actually, the response of the majority is not hard to predict: there would be blood on the streets from Kasur to Karachi; churches would have been destroyed, and entire communities torched…Unfortunately, this case that occurred in West Yorkshire between 2004 and 2011, is not the only one of its kind: in a series of stomach-churning incidents spanning years, scores of Brits of Pakistani origin have been convicted and sentenced….At least three have been stripped of British nationality, and face deportation to Pakistan after they have completed their sentence….Hoodbhoy cites a study (“Masculinity, Sexuality and Illegal Migration: Human Smuggling from Pakistan to Europe”) by Ali Nobil Ahmad in which the author discusses the pull of “deep-seated psychological forces” that drive young males to leave a rigid, conventional society like Pakistan to seek sexual freedom abroad…Often, relatives seek to bind them by “cousin marriages”, but these seldom slake the desire to try new experiences…Occasionally, this lust leads them to join grooming gangs of the kind we have discussed…Even though some members were as old as their mid-fifties, the easy availability of sex with pliant young girls was probably too tempting.

Here’s another Pakistani take on the rape gangs from Pakistan’s The Express Tribune:

A 2014 report into abuse in a nearby town said the majority of known perpetrators were British Pakistani and that in some cases local officials and other agencies had been wary of identifying ethnic origins for fear of upsetting community cohesion, or being seen as racist.

And, many Muslim leaders in Britain have condemned the gangs too:

Nazir Afzal, former prosecutor within the Crown Prosecution Service, has said about the rape gangs: "White professionals' over-sensitivity to political correctness and fear of appearing racist may well have contributed to justice being stalled". He has also said, "I do feel that there's a deficit of leadership in some parts of the Muslim community. They could be much more challenging of certain behaviours".

He was a consultant on this documentary:

Ibrahim Mogra is an imam from Leicester and a former Assistant Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain. He has said that since many of these gangs come from the Muslim community, “it was the duty of the entire Muslim community to condemn their actions”.

Fiyaz Mughal (Muslims against Anti-Semitism) has said:

The lack of action by statutory authorities was based on a fear of being called racist; they placed the protection of social cohesion above the lives of vulnerable children…We can’t get away, nor can anyone miss, the glaringly obvious point that Casey repeatedly mentions in her report: that there is an over-representation of Asian men of Pakistani heritage amongst the men who abused and raped vulnerable white girls. This didn’t come out of a vacuum…Having worked for over two decades in British Muslim communities, I am aware of the problem of misogyny within them. Many Muslim women are trying to challenge patriarchy but are constantly lectured on their dress sense through the association of piety with “covering up”. The responsibility in Islam, (and I speak as a Muslim), seems to lie wholly on the shoulders of women around their bodies. This needs to change; there are many historical instances in Islamic history of women leaders who have challenged men. This is important because mosques have a key role in shaping and changing the behaviours of many Muslim men in the thirty five to sixty age bracket, where many of the child offenders sit within. After Casey’s report, there is an added impetus for imams and mosque committees to make child safeguarding and women’s rights front and centre in their sermons. Muslim leaders need to stand with the women who had their lives shattered when they were girls by Asian men of Pakistani heritage. These men lived split lives, some acting as if they were holier than holy, yet their actions demonstrated that they were monsters who could not spare an ounce of empathy for vulnerable children. Such actions happen because religious, political and social leadership in British Muslim communities have failed to speak up to protect the weakest in our society.

Mohammed Shafiq (Rochdale-born media commentator, Ramadhan Foundation):

“Grooming was a significant problem for the British Pakistani community…There is an over-representation [of Asian men] amongst recent convictions in the crime of on-street grooming [and] there should be no silence in addressing the issue of race as this is central to the actions of these criminals…They think that white teenage girls are worthless and can be abused without a second thought; it is this sort of behaviour that is bringing shame on our community."

Share

Further reading: