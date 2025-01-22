Massie is doing the right thing again:

I have a bill to end the COVID vax mandate for legal immigrants seeking citizenship or permanent status. But the reality is this: President Biden invented this cruel and unscientific mandate without congressional approval, so President Trump could end it today with his pen.

Apparently, for a while now, the US has only been accepting legal immigrants who are willing to defile their bodies and worship the sacred jab in the Psycho Nanny’s Cult of the Vaccine.

Does this kind of forced compliance make a nation great?

I look forward to Trump’s reply.

