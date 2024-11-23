Disclaimer: No government, including Putin and his minions, pays me a penny to write any of my stuff. But think about who does get paid by governments…

We are far from the JFK days of the Cold War when people were prepared for nuclear war, and leaders were willing to pick up the phone to stop existential madness. As with so many aspects of modern life, Western Civilization hasn’t "touched grass" in a long time. It’s a Clown World.

Today, nuclear weapons are far more powerful than they were during the Cold War and, in many cases, unstoppable (see hypersonic missiles). But do you know where your local nuclear shelter is? The truth is, in countries like the UK, such shelters no longer exist—for the plebs, that is. Only a select few elites are expected to survive.

So why are UK elites, for example, so keen on provoking the Russian bear, a country with more nuclear weapons than any other? Why do they persist in guiding British missiles at Russian cities? Don’t they understand that at some point, Putin—forced to maintain his power—might feel backed into a corner and retaliate? What would that look like?

If Putin remains restrained, he might begin with conventional weapon attacks on the UK. Is the UK prepared for such a scenario? You decide.

At some point, Putin could potentially launch just three of his Satan II missiles, each carrying, say, 10 warheads with a 10-megaton yield—a total of 30 bombs. (For context, he has approximately 5,600 warheads at his disposal.) Each of these bombs is 666 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima. Seriously, I didn’t just make up that number. “Little Boy,” the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, had an approximate yield of 0.015 megatons; a single Satan II warhead could deliver a 10-megaton yield—666 times more powerful.

Obviously, such a bomb would obliterate any major city. Here’s how it might look if one of these warheads were dropped on Nottingham—ground zero—where I grew up:

These are the things that would kill you immediately or very quickly (link to calculator here):

Green indicates the Radiation radius (500 rem): 3.4 km (36.2 km²) 500 rem ionizing radiation dose; likely fatal in about 1 month; 15% of survivors will eventually die of cancer as a result of exposure.

The bright yellow ring around the green indicates the size of the nuclear fireball - radius: 3.57 km (40.1 km²); relevance to damage on the ground depends on the height of detonation. If it touches the ground, the amount of radioactive fallout is significantly increased. Anything inside the fireball is effectively vaporized.

The red ring indicates the heavy blast damage radius (20 psi): 4.75 km (70.9 km²). At 20 psi overpressure, heavily built concrete buildings are severely damaged or demolished; fatalities approach 100%. Often used as a benchmark for heavy damage in cities.

The dark grey ring indicates a “moderate” blast damage radius (5 psi): 9.99 km (314 km²). At 5 psi overpressure, most residential buildings collapse, injuries are universal, and fatalities are widespread. The chances of a fire starting in commercial and residential buildings are high, and buildings so damaged are at high risk of spreading fire. This is often used as a benchmark for moderate damage in cities.

The lighter grey ring (in this case, extending to the next city, Derby) indicates the light blast damage radius (1 psi): 25.7 km (2,070 km²). At around 1 psi overpressure, glass windows can be expected to break. This can cause many injuries in a surrounding population who comes to a window after seeing the flash of a nuclear explosion (which travels faster than the pressure wave). It is often used as a benchmark for light damage in cities.

The large orange circle indicates the thermal radiation radius (3rd-degree burns): 29.1 km (2,670 km²). Third-degree burns extend throughout the layers of skin and are often painless because they destroy the pain nerves. They can cause severe scarring or disablement and can require amputation. The 100% probability for 3rd-degree burns at this yield is 12.8 cal/cm².

In other words, if I knew that Putin was going to drop a nuclear warhead on Nottingham, and I drove 30 km north to the little village of Ollerton where I could shelter, I could survive the initial effects of the bombing. But what about the long-term radiation?

Here we have to zoom out:

This image shows the effects of the radiation, with the wind blowing in a certain direction (the windsock is 12 km from ground zero). What are these effects?

1 RAD - natural background radiation varies but averages about 0.3 RAD (or 3 millisieverts) per year globally. Thus, standing in an area where you're exposed to 1 RAD in one hour is equivalent to receiving three years' worth of background radiation in that hour.

10 RAD poses a long-term cancer risk, but this is considered a "low dose" in the context of acute radiation exposure. Such levels are unlikely to cause immediate symptoms.

100 RAD: This level of exposure can indeed cause noticeable biological effects:

Blood changes (like reduced white blood cells) can occur at 50-100 RAD .

Doses above 100 RAD may result in mild radiation sickness (nausea, fatigue), and the risk escalates with dose and duration.

300 RAD - At this level, radiation sickness becomes severe. Without medical treatment, survival rates drop significantly, and exposure above 400-450 RAD is often fatal in about half of cases within weeks.

1000 RAD - the effects are catastrophic. Death is almost certain within days due to severe damage to internal organs and bone marrow.

But what if we get to our shelter in Ollerton? Well, the radiation rapidly reduces over time—by a factor of 100 within 49 hours. Most fallouts consist of short-lived isotopes like iodine-131, which decay quickly, and Radblock will help. Longer-lasting isotopes (like cesium-137) remain hazardous, but their levels drop more slowly over weeks to months.

These might be a good idea:

Things to remember:

Time : Staying sheltered during the first 48-72 hours is crucial, as initial radiation levels from fallout are exponentially higher immediately after detonation.

Distance: Due to the inverse square law, radiation intensity decreases significantly with distance. Staying underground or behind thick barriers (e.g., concrete) dramatically reduces exposure.

How thick do the barriers have to be to reduce exposure to safe levels? I asked my assistant:

The thickness of barriers required to reduce radiation exposure to safe levels depends on several factors, including the type of radiation (alpha, beta, gamma, or neutron), the initial radiation intensity, and the material used for shielding. Here’s a general guide for gamma radiation, which is the most penetrating and relevant in a nuclear fallout scenario:

Shielding Effectiveness by Material

Concrete: Approx. 24 inches (60 cm) of concrete can reduce gamma radiation exposure by 1,000 times (a "factor of 10 reduction" or "3 half-value layers").

For substantial protection, 36 inches (90 cm) of concrete provides even better shielding, significantly reducing exposure to near-safe levels depending on initial intensity. Lead: Due to lead's higher density and atomic number, approximately 4 inches (10 cm) of lead can achieve a similar reduction as 24 inches of concrete.

Lead is highly effective but impractical for large shelters due to weight and cost. Packed Earth/Soil: Approx. 36 inches (90 cm) of densely packed soil provides effective gamma radiation shielding, comparable to 24 inches of concrete.

Soil is often a practical choice in fallout shelters due to its availability. Water: For similar protection, approximately 72 inches (180 cm) of water is needed, making it less practical for thick shielding but useful in emergencies (e.g., filling containers). Steel: Approx. 12 inches (30 cm) of steel offers similar protection to 24 inches of concrete.

Practical Recommendations

For fallout shelters , aiming for 36 inches of packed earth or 24 inches of concrete is a realistic and effective target.

Interior spaces within buildings, such as basements, can reduce exposure if surrounded by multiple walls of dense material (brick, concrete, etc.).

Duct tape and plastic sheeting often mentioned in emergency guides are primarily for blocking radioactive dust, not gamma radiation.

If you're preparing for nuclear fallout, the "7-10 rule" is also crucial: radiation intensity decreases by a factor of 10 for every 7-fold increase in time. For example, after 7 hours, radiation will be 10% of its initial intensity; after 49 hours, it will drop to 1%.

Assuming we get to the Ollerton shelter, take the Radblock and stay indoors until the radiation levels are safe, how much rice and beans will we need to survive the famine in the Nuclear Winter that follows? I asked my assistant:

Caloric Needs

The average adult requires about 2,000 calories per day to maintain energy levels.

Rice and beans together provide a complementary source of protein, carbohydrates, and essential nutrients.

Caloric Content of Rice and Beans

Rice (uncooked): ~1,600 calories per pound. Beans (uncooked, dried): ~1,500 calories per pound. Together, they form a complete protein, making them ideal for survival situations.

How Much Per Person?

Daily Requirement : Assuming a balanced mix of rice and beans: ~1 cup of cooked rice (~200 calories). ~1 cup of cooked beans (~200 calories). For 2,000 calories/day, you'd need ~1 pound total of rice and beans per person per day (roughly half a pound of each).



For One Year

Daily Total : ~1 pound of rice and beans.

Annual Total : ~365 pounds of rice and beans per person. Split evenly: 182.5 pounds of rice and 182.5 pounds of beans .



Family of Four for One Year

Multiply the above totals by 4: 730 pounds of rice . 730 pounds of beans .



Storage Considerations

Shelf Life: White rice (not brown rice, which has oils that spoil faster) can last 30+ years if stored in airtight containers with oxygen absorbers.

Dried beans last 10+ years but may harden over time (requiring longer cooking). Space: 50-pound bags of rice or beans take up roughly 1 cubic foot .

A year’s supply for one person (~365 pounds) would need about 7-8 cubic feet of storage. Water: Cooking rice and beans requires water. Plan for at least 1 gallon per person daily for drinking, cooking, and minimal hygiene.

Adding Variety and Nutrition

While rice and beans are a survival staple, a few additions are critical:

Salt : Essential for health and preserving food.

Cooking Oil : A calorie-dense addition that lasts a long time.

Multivitamins : To cover potential micronutrient deficiencies.

Seasonings (spices, bouillon cubes): To make meals more palatable over time.

Nuclear Winter Duration

Estimates for nuclear winter vary, with a potential global agricultural collapse lasting 1-5 years, depending on the scale of the conflict and environmental impact. For worst-case scenarios, planning for at least two years of stored food is prudent.

And don’t forget the seeds to start farming again after the nuclear winter, and perhaps some small animals, e.g., some breeding stock of rabbits and chickens kept indoors, with two years’ worth of food.

Of course, you will need uncontaminated soil. I asked my assistant about this:

Protecting soil for planting after a nuclear winter or fallout scenario is critical for long-term survival. Here’s a guide to safeguarding your soil and preparing it for future food production:

Radioactive Fallout: Fallout particles can contaminate soil with isotopes like cesium-137 and strontium-90, which remain hazardous for decades. Loss of Topsoil: Harsh weather or lack of vegetation can lead to soil erosion during the nuclear winter. Acidification and Nutrient Depletion: Ash, fallout, and altered precipitation can damage the soil's pH and fertility.

Steps to Protect and Restore Soil

1. Cover and Isolate the Soil

Use plastic sheeting or tarps to cover key garden areas: Thick, durable plastic (like greenhouse plastic or tarpaulins) will prevent fallout from settling into the soil. Anchor the covering securely with stakes or heavy objects to prevent wind exposure.

Alternatively, thick layers of mulch (e.g., straw, wood chips) can be used as a protective barrier. Mulch can absorb fallout particles, which can later be removed.

2. Prevent Water Contamination

Fallout can wash into the soil through rain or snowmelt. Direct runoff away from protected areas using ditches or berms. If water accumulates, consider creating ponds or filtration basins to collect and filter contaminated water before it reaches your soil.



3. Remove Surface Fallout

After the fallout has decayed (most radioactive isotopes lose their intensity within weeks to months): If contamination is severe, carefully remove and dispose of the top 2-4 inches of soil. Store this soil in a safe area far from water sources. Use this method only in designated zones, as it's labour-intensive and may reduce topsoil depth.



4. Remediate Contaminated Soil

If fallout has already settled:

Bind Contaminants: Add potassium fertilizers to the soil. Potassium competes with radioactive caesium, reducing plant uptake.

Apply lime or other alkaline materials to neutralize acidic fallout. Encourage Decay: Allow the soil to remain fallow for several months to years, depending on contamination levels, to let isotopes decay naturally. Plant Hyperaccumulators: Certain plants, like sunflowers or mustard greens, absorb radioactive isotopes. These can be grown, harvested, and safely disposed of to decontaminate the soil.

5. Preserve Topsoil Health

Erosion Control : After the initial fallout clears, plant hardy-cover crops (e.g., rye and clover) to stabilize the soil and prevent erosion.

Fertilize and Replenish Nutrients : Add compost, manure, or biochar to restore organic matter. Use crop rotation and nitrogen-fixing plants like legumes to rebuild fertility.



6. Test for Safety Before Planting

Use a Geiger counter or soil testing kit to check for residual radiation before planting.

If contamination persists, focus on above-ground crops in raised beds using imported soil.

Long-Term Strategies

Raised Beds or Greenhouses: Build raised beds with imported or stored soil to grow food while contaminated ground decontaminates over time.

Greenhouses protect crops from ongoing fallout and temperature extremes. Water Purification: Ensure irrigation water is free from contamination by filtering it with activated carbon or reverse osmosis systems. Biodiversity: Rotate crops and integrate diverse plants to reduce reliance on any single soil resource.

Or, you could tell your political representatives in no uncertain terms to stop escalating the war. Which is easier?

P.S. Dear UK readers, are you placing your faith in the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction and the NATO alliance—“one for all and all for one”—to protect you? Think again. Look at history. I wouldn’t be so sure. If there’s anyone left in the U.S. government, for example, who still has their sanity, they might decide to “sacrifice” their island aircraft carrier, aka the UK, to save their own skin. After all, the UK has been relentlessly poking the bear right on its doorstep. And why are you assuming that Putin is completely sane or never loses his temper?

If only the UFOlogists are right, and the “Non-Human Intelligences” are patrolling our nuclear sites, ready to step in and save us. Alternatively, will God and his angels step in and save us all? Or are they the same thing?

Personally, I think we should not give up on ousting the warmongers from our governments. At the very least, we should show that we care and are worthy as a species to continue on this planet.

