From Toronto, Canada - this is not a fake website:

What do you think the first question is on their FAQs?

Hmmm. Would that have been your first question?

What can we learn from their FAQs?

Q. Are swim goggles allowed? A. We ask that you use your discretion if you feel you need to wear goggles. If we get complaints whereby folks are uncomfortable by you wearing them you may be asked to remove them and if you are inappropriate while swimming underwater, you will be told to leave.

People might be uncomfortable with goggles.

Q. What if I get an erection? A. This is a very common question as it's a common concern. 1st of all, erections are natural and sometimes an unstoppable occurance. It's not so much that you have one, but rather, what are you doing with it. Walking around pool deck flaunting it to everyone would be considered very bad taste and is not considered “natural”. Most men do not get aroused at their first or second swim do to nervousness. The odd guy that gets one is generally someone who is comfortable with being naked at the swims… and it pops up… we can only say it's very rare to see one… Most men will stay in the pool and swim it away or stay in the hot tub until it subsides. Some, will wrap themselves in their towel if it necessitates getting out of the pool.

All perfectly normal around these guys. And do they want more young people? They sure do:

Q. I am18 yrs old (or younger), can I attend and how much would I pay? A. Basically your pay nothing. It's FREE. (If you are under the age of 14 you must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. If you fall between the age of 14 and 18, you are welcome to attend for FREE without a guardian.

The age of consent in Canada is 16.

Who is paying for all of this? Well, they swim at publicly funded pools, here, here, and here.

I know it’s too late now, but you could have seen them all in their full glory on Church Street, Toronto, last week, according to this video. Nothing says progress like naked people walking around the streets of a city talking about their sexuality, especially when children are present.

Don’t dare call me ‘prudish’ in the comments section below.

