The law is supposed to be impartial. But when Ricky Jones mimed a throat-slitting gesture at a rally, a jury acquitted him in 30 minutes. When Lucy Connolly posted an ill-tempered tweet, she was denied bail, pressured into a guilty plea, and locked up for more than 30 months. That isn’t justice. That’s politics wearing a wig.

What does it mean to live under a two-tier justice system?

It means this: a Labour councillor can stand before a mob in Walthamstow, rage through a microphone that “we need to cut all their throats,” and walk free. Meanwhile, the wife of a Tory councillor, who posted a crude and angry remark on social media — deleted within hours, regretted immediately — is now serving 31 months in prison.

If that isn’t two-tier, what is?

Lucy Connolly never had the benefit of a jury’s common sense. She was denied bail, held in harsh remand conditions, and boxed into one option — plead guilty and hope for a fine or community punishment. Any reasonable person would have expected that outcome for a first-time, online rant. But this wasn’t an ordinary time. Politicians demanded deterrence, and the courts obliged. Her case wasn’t about justice. It was about sending a message.

Britain no longer protects the equal right to be wrong. Speech laws and political carve-outs mean the outcome depends less on what you say than who you are and who you offend.

Thankfully, some courts still contain jurors with ordinary common sense. In hindsight, Connolly might have fared better by insisting on a jury trial — even in the climate of 2024, when ministers and media were chanting in unison that “examples must be made.” But whatever the verdict, sentences must still be proportionate to the offence and consistent with how other crimes are punished.

That principle collapsed in Connolly’s case. Yes, her 31-month term fell within the outer limits of the guidelines, which is why the appeal courts could claim the conviction was “sound”, but any honest legal observer knows a first-time offender firing off a foolish message online should have got a suspended sentence at worst. Instead, she was handed a punishment more fitting for an arsonist than for a tweet.

