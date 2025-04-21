Share this postBuild Back BetterWhat did you do?!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat did you do?!Catholic convert Vance gets special meeting with the Pope...Mathew AldredApr 21, 2025Share this postBuild Back BetterWhat did you do?!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribeShareFurther reading:The Pope Wants You Covid VaccinatedMathew Aldred·July 15, 2022Read full storyThe Pope on US Deportation of Illegal ImmigrantsMathew Aldred·Feb 13Read full storyShare this postBuild Back BetterWhat did you do?!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare