Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

What Did the CDC Know About the Heart Damage?

"These are crimes against humanity and these people are going to jail if nothing else happens in my life".
Mathew Aldred
Jul 29, 2023
∙ Paid
3
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred