Share this postWhat Can We Learn About the New Normal Authoritarians From the Fluoridation of English Water Supplies?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Can We Learn About the New Normal Authoritarians From the Fluoridation of English Water Supplies?It's not just mRNA jabs, lockdowns, masks, CBDCs, Digital ID, vaccine passports, "zero carbon" etc. It's a Great Reset to a New Normal Authoritarianism, Justified by The Science TM.Mathew AldredAug 22, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postWhat Can We Learn About the New Normal Authoritarians From the Fluoridation of English Water Supplies?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in