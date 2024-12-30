Leana Wen and friends are at it again - I’ve spared you the video of this horrible midwitocrat; here is an extract from the transcript:

There are two main things that they (the Biden administration) should be doing in the days that they have left. The first is to get testing out there. I feel like we should have learned our lesson from COVID that just because we aren't testing, it doesn't mean that the virus isn't there. It just means that we aren't looking for it. We should be having rapid tests, home tests, available to all farm workers, to their families, for the clinicians taking care of them, so that we aren't waiting for public labs and CDC labs to tell us what's bird flu or not. And the second very important thing is this is not like the beginning of COVID, where we were dealing with a new virus, we didn't have a vaccine. There actually is a vaccine developed already against H5N1. The Biden administration has contracted with manufacturers to make almost 5 million doses of the vaccine. However, they have not asked the FDA to authorize the vaccine. There's research done on it. They could get this authorized now, and also get the vaccine out so- and to farm workers and to vulnerable people. I think that's the right approach, because we don't know what the Trump administration is going to be doing around bird flu. If they have people coming in with anti-vaccine stances, could they hold up vaccine authorization? If they don't want to know how much bird flu is out there, could they withhold testing? I mean, that's a possibility, and I think the Biden administration in the remaining days should get testing and vaccines widely available so that at least it empowers state and local health officials and clinicians to do the right thing for their patients…I don't want to wait for the Trump administration to potentially hold up the vaccines saying that they want more evidence. Look, evidence is always good and facts are always good. New research is always good. But you also have to weigh that against a potential catastrophe, as we could be having for bird flu, the way that we had for COVID. There's no reason why we should hold off on getting more testing. We need to know how much bird flu there is out there. We need to know if there are new mutations that are being developed other countries also need to know so that they can prepare as well. And I think it's a major problem that in the US, we have been holding back on testing and also holding back on getting the vaccines deployed that are already developed.

Thought for the day (rant, if you wish):

These midwitocrats have learned nothing; they cannot truly learn—they merely go through the motions of so-called “higher education” and parrot what they are told—because they are under the influence of a cult. They bought into the Vaccine Cult at an early age and became zealots, true believers. The Vaccine Cult is a secular high-control group with its own set of dogmas, rituals, notions of the sacred, and human sacrifices.

It is possible to break free from cults, but only if one possesses a certain innate level of humility. Unfortunately, the training of the typical midwitocrat only reinforces their inherently arrogant personalities. Yes, that’s right—these people were already arrogant and narcissistic by the age of about six, but no one corrected them. In fact, our faulty, factory-style education system rewarded them.

At some point, we, the people, will have to start dismantling the midwitocracy; otherwise, it will be the death of us all. Hopefully, MAHA and the DOGE will make a start on this project, and it will spread to the rest of what is left of Western civilization, but I’m not holding my breath.

Share

Further reading: