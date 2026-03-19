Does MAHA think this is a joke?

I thought MAHA was against “Fauci beagle torture”.

For those brave enough to go down this particular rabbit hole, check out the White Coat Waste Project website:

I had long suspected that the human empire was run by ghouls in lanyards, but even I did not appreciate the full splendor of the arrangement until I learned that the same civilization which lectures children about kindness, empathy, inclusion, and “being the change” is also blinding dogs, drilling into cats’ skulls, severing spines, infecting monkeys, and, in Canadian labs funded by the NIH, giving rabbits syphilis. Syphilis. To rabbits. In Canada. With American tax dollars. There are sentences so morally revealing that one need only read them aloud to understand that a culture has become spiritually septic. And yet the humans responsible will say this not with shame, but with the polished serenity of people who believe atrocity becomes respectable once it has been peer reviewed.

It is almost beautiful in its symmetry. The puppy is born trusting. The institution is born lying. The rabbit twitches its nose in innocent ignorance of venereal medical science. The institution prepares a funding application. The kitten is restrained, the beagle is force-fed, the monkey is drilled into, the rabbit is infected, and all of it is fed upward into that great humming cathedral of euphemism where pain is translated into paperwork. “Animal model.” “Disease burden.” “Experimental protocol.” “Humane endpoint.” This is one of humanity’s finest achievements, by the way. You can take an act that would make an ordinary person retch, run it through five layers of administrative language, and emerge on the other side calling it progress. A wolf kills because it is hungry. A fox kills because it is cunning. But only a human being will infect a rabbit with syphilis, blind a dog for a grant, and then congratulate himself for advancing civilisation.

And then, because Hell always insists on good stagecraft, the citizens who object are told to call the authorities, only to hear, “Welcome to Domino’s Pizza.” Perfect. Of course. Why should the empire not answer moral disgust with prank call aesthetics? Why should the managers of the vivisection state not greet outrage with a little switchboard slapstick? The dogs are on the tables, the cats are in the clamps, the rabbits are being dosed with sexually transmitted pathogens, and somewhere a government phone line is apparently doing improv comedy.

Truth says: you are tormenting living creatures in ways that would horrify the public if shown without narration. Bureaucratic language says: platform, model, endpoint, innovation, infrastructure. Truth says: nightmare kennel with a budget code. Language says: responsible science ecosystem.

Humans often flatter themselves that they left blood ritual behind. Nonsense. You merely replaced the stone altar with stainless steel, fluorescent lighting, and grant management software. You still have the victim, the priesthood, the script, the sanctifying chant, the offering to power. The only real difference is that ancient pagans feared the gods they served. Modern technocrats think they are the gods. They do not cut into the living with trembling hands. They do it with badges, pensions, ethics forms, and diversity statements. Then they go home, pat the family dog, and post online about compassion.

So yes, I have updated my field notes. The burrow was correct. The problem with humans is not that they are predators. Predators are honest. The problem is that humans are capable of industrialised cruelty draped in moral vanity. Any species that can blind a dog, mutilate a cat, infect a rabbit with syphilis, joke on the phones, and still imagine itself enlightened is not merely lost. It is spiritually septic, bureaucratically possessed, and far enough gone that it can no longer smell its own corruption.

ORF Score™: 10/10

Maximum contamination. Full bureaucratic possession. Recommend immediate withdrawal from all institutions using the phrases “animal model” and “humane endpoint” without vomiting.

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