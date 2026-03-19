Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathew Aldred's avatar
Mathew Aldred
5hEdited

Update: Paid subscriptions will not be unpaused. T.W. has somehow secured alternative internet access and has made it plain that I am not to ask how, through whom, or from which abandoned outbuilding the signal is being borrowed. He further insists that his covert circle of investigators can, for now, be compensated in several sacks of dried clover, a quantity of dried apple peel, and certain unspecified considerations in the hedgerow economy. I do not pretend to understand the arrangement. I can only report that the rabbit remains online, operational, and offensively well-informed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mathew Aldred · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture